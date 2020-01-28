Search

Norwich friends set up podcast to get people talking about mental health

PUBLISHED: 08:10 28 January 2020 | UPDATED: 08:10 28 January 2020

Jake Grimmer and Jonathan Carr who have set up Chit Chat - The Mental Health Podcast. Picture: Chit Chat Podcast Team

Jake Grimmer and Jonathan Carr who have set up Chit Chat - The Mental Health Podcast. Picture: Chit Chat Podcast Team

A Norwich duo have set up a podcast to get more people talking about mental health in a bid to tackle the stigma surrounding mental illness.

A Norwich duo have set up a podcast to get more people talking about mental health in a bid to tackle the stigma surrounding mental illness.

Chit Chat: The Mental Health Podcast, has been set up by Jonathan Carr, 25, and his friend Jake Grimmer, 25.

The duo, who have each had faced their own mental health struggles, including addiction, decided to create the podcast off the back of a weekly mental health event hosted by Bedford's Bar in Norwich.

Mr Carr, who co-owns Bedford's along with his father, who set up the initial Chit Chat event, said the idea for the podcast came from trying to encourage more people to attend the event.

Mr Carr, who has overcome drug addiction and suffers from anxiety said: "Chit Chat started in August, and me and Jake were thinking that we wouldn't come if we didn't know anybody.

Jake Grimmer and Jonathan Carr who have set up Chit Chat - The Mental Health Podcast. Picture: Chit Chat Podcast Team

"So, as a way of getting the message out and to reach a wider audience, we eventually thought, why not set up our own podcast? Anything to get the message across to thousands rather than 10 or so."

Wanting to make the podcast as welcoming as possible, the pair have also decided to video each recording, Mr Carr said this was so people could see who they were listening to: "I think hearing two blokes talking about mental health [is good] but being able to see them, their emotions and feelings adds another effect.

"It's so easy to listen to someone but I think being able to see them and hear them talk about their emotions could help even more."

A Norwich duo have set up a podcast to get more people talking about mental health in a bid to tackle the stigma surrounding mental illness.

After launching the podcast in December, the pair have recorded and broadcast four episodes on topics including anxiety and bipolar.

Mr Carr said he and Mr Grimmer had received lots of positive feedback and messages from listeners.

He said: "We always said even if we help one person it's a good thing. So the feedback is really encouraging." Chit Chat - The Mental Health Podcast can be found via Spotify, Youtube, Tune In and Soundcloud.

