Dozens of families in Norwich celebrate World Down’s Syndrome Day

Families gather at the Assembly House for World Down's Syndrome Day. Picture: Sonya Duncan Archant 2019

Dozens of parents of children with ‘a little added extra’ came together in Norwich to celebrate World Down’s Syndrome Day.

City Hall and the Assembly House lit up in yellow and blue to mark the occasion on Thursday, March 21.

Mothers Zoe Lee and Emma Taylor organised a special event at the Assembly House which was attended by families from across the city.

Mrs Taylor said: “We were thrilled by the support we had, we are so grateful to everyone who came and celebrated that little added extra with us.

“We spent a lovely evening celebrating World Down’s Syndrome Day with old friends and we were lucky enough to make some new ones.

“We cannot thank the Assembly House enough for giving us a room to meet. The children had fun playing with their friends and the adults had a great time catching up.”

Mrs Lee and Mrs Taylor document the lives of their children, best buddies Mason and Eli, who are both aged four and have Down’s Syndrome, on Facebook to help support other families.