News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Health

Engineers fight 60mph wind and snow to conquer three peak challenge

Author Picture Icon

David Hannant

Published: 12:05 PM June 30, 2022
Harry March, right, and team taking part in the three peak challenge for the Horizon Project`

Harry March, right, and team taking part in the three peak challenge for the Horizon Project - Credit: Ian March

A team of engineers battled 60mph winds, torrential rain, snow and physical injury to conquer a mountaineering challenge.

Led by Poringland father and son Ian and Harry March, the team-of-five from MSI-Defence Systems, recently took on the three highest peaks in the United Kingdom in the space of a day.

The gruelling challenge was completed in aid of The Horizon Project, a new suicide prevention charity founded in Norwich late last year.

It saw the team set out to scale Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon in the space of 24 hours - a target they narrowly missed, completing the challenge in 25 hours and 56 minutes.

Ian March said: "One of the team picked up a knee injury on the first peak and we encountered some really unfavourable weather, but we never once contemplated giving up."

The group, which also included Vinny Field, Dale Howe and John Gibbons, set themselves a goal of raising £1,000 combined - which they have already quadrupled.


Norwich News

Don't Miss

Jonathan Rockey, principal at Wymondham High Academy. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

The school where boys can wear skirts - but not shorts

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
The police roadblock on the A47 near Swaffham due to an accident.

Norfolk Live News

Woman in her 20s dies in A47 crash

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
A cyclist who died after a crash on the A11 has been named locally as Cheryl Tye

Obituary | Updated

Woman in her 50s who died in A11 crash named locally

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The A11 is currently closed after a serious crash

Norfolk Live News

Cyclist in her 50s dies in A11 crash

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon