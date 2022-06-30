Engineers fight 60mph wind and snow to conquer three peak challenge

Harry March, right, and team taking part in the three peak challenge for the Horizon Project - Credit: Ian March

A team of engineers battled 60mph winds, torrential rain, snow and physical injury to conquer a mountaineering challenge.

Led by Poringland father and son Ian and Harry March, the team-of-five from MSI-Defence Systems, recently took on the three highest peaks in the United Kingdom in the space of a day.

The gruelling challenge was completed in aid of The Horizon Project, a new suicide prevention charity founded in Norwich late last year.

It saw the team set out to scale Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon in the space of 24 hours - a target they narrowly missed, completing the challenge in 25 hours and 56 minutes.

Ian March said: "One of the team picked up a knee injury on the first peak and we encountered some really unfavourable weather, but we never once contemplated giving up."

The group, which also included Vinny Field, Dale Howe and John Gibbons, set themselves a goal of raising £1,000 combined - which they have already quadrupled.



