Norwich diabetes doctor is one of world's best

Professor Ketan Dhatariya is one of the world leading experts in diabetes. Picture: NNUH Archant

A Norwich consultant has been named as a world leading expert on diabetes.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ketan Dhatariya, who is also an honorary professor of medicine at the University in East Anglia, is ranked fourth in the world on Expertscape for his work on a life threatening diabetic complication called diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA).

You may also want to watch:

Professor Dhatariya, who tops the list in the UK and Europe, said: "I am hugely honoured to be featured on this power list of leading DKA experts. Through years of research, dedication and hard work we have learnt so much about the condition, but there are still so many things that we need to understand."

DKA develops when the body produces high levels of acid in the blood.

He said: "It's a serious problem so it's imperative that health care teams are aware of the symptoms before serious damage is done."

The professor is also president of diabetes and endocrine at the Royal Society of Medicine.