Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Norwich diabetes doctor is one of world's best

PUBLISHED: 14:00 17 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:00 17 August 2019

Professor Ketan Dhatariya is one of the world leading experts in diabetes. Picture: NNUH

Professor Ketan Dhatariya is one of the world leading experts in diabetes. Picture: NNUH

Archant

A Norwich consultant has been named as a world leading expert on diabetes.

Ketan Dhatariya, who is also an honorary professor of medicine at the University in East Anglia, is ranked fourth in the world on Expertscape for his work on a life threatening diabetic complication called diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA).

You may also want to watch:

Professor Dhatariya, who tops the list in the UK and Europe, said: "I am hugely honoured to be featured  on this power list of  leading DKA experts. Through years of research, dedication and hard work we have learnt so much about the condition, but there are still so many things that we need to understand."

DKA develops when the body produces high levels of acid in the blood.

He said: "It's a serious problem so it's imperative that health care teams are aware of the symptoms before serious damage is done."

The professor is also president of diabetes and endocrine at the Royal Society of Medicine.

Most Read

‘At night it’s lit up like a Christmas tree’ - Owners told to remove swimming pool and demolish Norfolk home

Arcady in Holt Road, Cley. Pictures: David Bale

Norfolk coastal spot named as one of Attenborough’s favourite places to visit in the world

Sir David Attenborough (C) David Parry/PA Wire

Anger over Sainsbury’s ‘weapons of mass disruption’

The view of Sainsbury's signs from Lynton Fitt's home in Hunstanton. Photo: Lynton Fitt

‘It was putrid’ - Norfolk Lidl removes fish from shelves

Colin Farrow said the smell of the sea bass was putrid. Picture: Colin Farrow

‘He went to work and never came home’ - widow shares grief at losing husband to sudden death syndrome on motorway

Sue Hales lost her husband Philip to sudden death syndrome last year. Pictured, Mrs Hales with a photo from their first date in 1980. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Most Read

School announces closure three weeks before start of new term

Hethersett Old Hall School will not be reopening in September. Picture: Dave Guttridge

Owners told to remove swimming pool and demolish building at north Norfolk home

NNDC has served an enforcement notice on a property in Holt Road, Cley. This picture does not show the property. Picture: Google Maps

Man in his 40s killed in NDR crash

A person has died in a crash on the Norwich Northern Distributor Road (NDR) between the A140 and the B1150. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Rat ‘ran from food area’ towards customers in McDonald’s

A rat was found at McDonald's in Pakefield. File photo of rat. Picture Google/Getty.

15 famous people who live in Norfolk

Celebs In Norfolk Photo: PA IMAGES

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘At night it’s lit up like a Christmas tree’ - Owners told to remove swimming pool and demolish Norfolk home

Arcady in Holt Road, Cley. Pictures: David Bale

MATCHDAY LIVE: Norwich City v Newcastle – Premier League football returns to Carrow Road

Norwich City are hoping to build on a positive second half to their 4-1 loss at Liverpool on the opening night of the Premier League season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

STARTING XIs: Leitner starts as Canaries take on Newcastle in first home game

Moritz Leitner starts for Norwich City against Newcastle, after impressing off the bench during last weekend's loss at Liverpool Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

BIG MATCH PREVIEW: Points not plaudits is the currency for City

Kenny McLean is a major injury doubt for Newcastle United's visit Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Farke strikes a deal with Norwich City fans

Daniel Farke is urging Norwich City's fans to deliver against Newcastle United Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists