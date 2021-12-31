£1.2m to trial Norwich dizziness invention in 10 hospitals

A special headset invented in Norwich, which aims to pinpoint why people suffer from dizziness, is to be trialled in almost a dozen hospitals.

The wearable headset - called a Continuous Ambulatory Vestibular Assessment (CAVA) device - monitors dizziness and diagnoses the causes.

It has been developed by a team led by Dr John Phillips at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and Prof Stephen Cox from the University of East Anglia's School of Computing Science.

The CAVA device. - Credit: Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital

Dizziness can be caused by a problem with the inner ear, but it can also be a symptom of a host of conditions, including heart and circulatory conditions, neurological conditions, metabolic conditions (such as diabetes) and even anxiety.

Because spells tend to pass quickly, it can be very difficult to identify the cause, so the researchers came up with the headset to capture data about dizzy spells.

Developed with the aid of Medical Research Council money, the device can be worn day and night to monitor head and eye movements.

It is worn daily for many weeks by dizziness sufferers, and the data it records is then analysed by a computer to identify periods of dizziness and to suggest their possible cause.

And the researchers behind the invention have now been awarded £1.25m by the National Institute for Health Research which could pave the way for the device being rolled out across the NHS.

The money will pay for a large-scale project so the device can be trialled in 10 hospitals, including the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

By the end of the project, it is hoped the device will be able to automatically identify some of the most common causes of dizziness.

The CAVA team - from left to right, Dr Jacob Newman, Dr John Phillips and Prof Stephen Cox. - Credit: Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital

Prof Cox said: “This project unites medical expertise with artificial intelligence to help patients get treatments quickly and save the NHS money.

"We are delighted to have the funding to bring our device a step closer to use in clinics and hospitals.”

Dr Phillips said: “I am delighted that the National Institute for Health Research has decided to fund the next stage of this exciting project, as it provides a real opportunity to improve the lives of patients who are distressed by dizziness, vertigo and balance disorders."