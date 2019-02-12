Bumper year for group making Norwich better for those living with dementia

The Norwich Dementia Action Alliance goes from strength to strength. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

More than 2,400 people have been trained as Dementia Friends in Norwich, an annual report into an alliance to make the city more accessible to those living with the condition has revealed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norwich Dementia Action Alliance has just published their 2018 Annual Report and with a total of 78 membership organisations, Norwich is the second largest Dementia Action Alliance in the East of England.

More than 250 pledges have been made from a broad range of sectors including transport, housing, technology, retail, legal and leisure. Ranging from training staff to be dementia friendly to raising public awareness to creating dementia friendly environments.

The alliance was launched a little over three years ago and by 2020 the alliance aspires to become the largest in the east - with 100 members, 7000 dementia friends all with the same shared goal - to make the city a better place for families living with dementia.

In 2018 2,427 dementia friends were trained, 18 new members joined the alliance and there was a focus on transport as it was uncovered this was a particular area of concern.

More than 100 people also attended the Forget Me Not service at Norwich Cathedral in November, providing a safe, reflective space and time for people to consider their own relationship with dementia. Andrew Bryant, cannon for mission and pastoral care at Norwich Cathedral, said: “As a cathedral, we want to reach out to particular groups who perhaps don’t get enough attention and focus. For people living with dementia and their carers, it was good to have the service in a familiar space, as lots of people know Norwich Cathedral and see it as a safe space.”

Chair of the Dementia Action Alliance and chief executive of Age UK Norwich, Dan Skipper said: “We plan to bring all 78 organisations together during Dementia Action Week 2019 for a big share and grow event. It will be an opportunity for people to share their success stories, inspire new pledges, hear from experts in dementia and shape the alliances future plans as we continue to strive towards our vision - to make Norwich a city that understands, welcomes and includes people living with dementia.”

• To join or find out more email mariejoy.lucas@outlook.com