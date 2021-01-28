'We're tired, we're battered' - N&N intensive care reality revealed

Published: 8:18 AM January 28, 2021

A critical care doctor has described a potential turning point that has begun to emerge after months of heartbreak looking after the region's sickest coronavirus patients.

Dr Deborah Easby, who works at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, has been on the frontline the whole pandemic, and spoke to this paper at the start of April when there were seven patients in the hospital's intensive care unit.

Fast forward to January 2021 and staff are treating 50 patients across three intensive care wards, more than three times the amount of patients seen at the peak of the first wave.

Dr Easby said: "It's slightly more positive at the moment than it has been and we finally seem to be getting a few patients better that have been with us a long time.

"It still feels a lot worse than last time in terms of how poorly the patients are and how many patients we are seeing and how relatively young and fit the patients are.

"It's been very very hard. It feels we are starting to see a glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel, I just hope that doesn't get taken away."

She added: "At one point it felt like everyone was doing very badly. We are still seeing deaths and we are still seeing terrible outcomes despite providing very good care and doing everything within all the guidelines, all the information and taking all the knowledge we have got.

"We are starting to feel there is some hope and that some of what we are doing is making a difference. For a little while it felt we were doing our absolute best and doing everything we could and the outcomes were still very poor."

Dr Deborah Easby, a critical care consultant at the NNUH, pictured in PPE during the first wave of the pandemic. - Credit: NNUH

Due to rising admissions over Christmas and New Year the intensive care team decided to staff five consultants a day and expand the number of beds.

Dr Easby, 40, said: "For us as a team, the most difficult point was a couple of weeks ago when the Norfolk patient numbers were increasing.

"We were taking in patients from all around the region, everyone in the region was struggling. It was just awful, people were not doing well and patients were very sick.

"It's only maybe this week we have started to get to the point we are getting a few more people off ventilators.

"It's a horrible disease, we're tired, we're battered. But there are also some positives and we have a fantastic team. We're doing what we're trained to do."

NNUH's chief executive Sam Higginson and chief medical officer Erika Denton said the hospital was at last seeing reduced Covid admissions and fewer people in hospital with the condition - down from more than 350 to 310.

Dr Easby said one of the most heartbreaking aspects of critical care was when patients needed to be ventilated and that there was no room to be complacent.

She said: "Everyone of them is somebody that is very loved, they are someone's daughter, son, husband, wife, mother. They are not people that have been poorly for a long time, they are people out and about living life. It's very sad.

"Think about the rules, think about hands, face, space, know this is real. This is happening to people who are very loved all around the country.

"Whilst it is very hard for people and times are very difficult we need to keep our resolve and we need to all work together to get this control so we can start to move forward."

Norfolk and Norwich Hospital. - Credit: BRITTANY WOODMAN

She praised the superb nursing team for being calm and collected despite being stretched and the trust for creating further critical care spaces.

The hospital's critical care capacity has increased from 20 to 80 during this wave of the pandemic.

Dr Easby said: "Compared to some of the smaller hospitals in the region where they have had to expand their critical care units into the recovery of their theatres, We've now running three proper good sized critical care units.

"It's what you call the Blitz spirit. It's a really difficult time but people have come together and work together to make it happen. You just have to."