Guard of honour as Covid patient leaves hospital after 203 days

Published: 4:58 PM July 23, 2021

Sean Hunte, 58, from Norwich, has left the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital after 203 days, having been admitted for Covid-19. - Credit: NNUH

A Norwich man who has spent more than 200 days in hospital due to Covid has been given a guard of honour as he finally goes home.

Sean Hunte, from Eaton, was brought to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on January 3 and finally left the Docking Ward on Friday, July 23, 203 days later

The 58-year-old school cover supervisor spent 120 days on the hospital's critical care ward after suffering serious complications from Covid-19.

Mr Hunte, who spent five weeks on Docking Ward, said: “The care I received has been fantastic and the staff have gone beyond what I expected. The nurses and physiotherapists have been really friendly and when I was feeling down they really supported my mental health and the staff being nice to me has got me through the dark times.

"I had six nurses around my bed singing happy birthday to me last Thursday when I turned 58. Some of the staff I do not know because I was out of it, but Skye and Ross have been brilliant and are really good people.”

His family has adapted their home to help with the father-of-two's mobility, but he said he is looking forward to enjoying some "good Caribbean cooking".

He said: “I have had dark times being in hospital for seven months and I want to get home to see my wife and two boys. I am looking forward to my wife’s cooking and having some good Caribbean cooking. I could not keep much food down, but I’m now ready for some good Jamaican and Antiguan food.

“Covid is deadly serious and it is definitely the best thing to do is to get the vaccine.

The general feeling of being wiped out was horrendous, I was experiencing horrible hallucinations and it was very difficult not being able to talk when I had my tracheostomy. I used to play tennis three days a week and went to the gym, but I still cannot walk without an aid.”

Sam Higginson, NNUH chief executive, said: “It is fantastic to see that Sean is well enough to go home, which is testament to the great care he received from our teams and we wish him all the best with his ongoing recovery.”