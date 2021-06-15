Family's distress as Covid rules force double-jabbed mother into isolation

Video

Published: 5:30 AM June 15, 2021

Stuart Pegg pictured with his wife, Debbie. Mr Pegg's mother has been forced into 14-day Covid isolation at her care home in Wroxham - Credit: Debbie Pegg

A couple have questioned the Covid policy which has seen their relative forced into isolation at her care home - despite testing negative for the virus and being double-vaccinated.

Stuart's Pegg mother was told she must stay in her bedroom after being discharged from hospital and moving to Overbury House in Wroxham.

The 89-year-old must see out a 14-day period of isolation, which began on Friday (June 11).

The government's coronavirus guidance says those leaving hospital or interim care facilities should remain in their rooms when they return to care homes to protect other residents.

And Mr Pegg's mother must follow the same protocol, even though she tested negative for the disease prior to her arrival and has received both doses of the vaccine.

"It was all very confusing because we were initially told we would able to see her when she was discharged," said Mr Pegg, who lives at Soleme Road, Norwich.

"My wife rang the home to have a chat with the manager and was surprised to hear we would not be able to see her for 14 days.

"We've been looking at the government guidance and it is very ambiguous, but it does refer to making individual assessments. The home doesn't seem prepared to do that.

"To me it seems inhumane and a breach of human rights to take social contact away from her."

Mr Pegg and his wife, Debbie, have related their situation to the nationally-renowned John's Campaign, which calls for families to be given the right to visit relatives when they are unwell in hospital or care settings.

They would like to see increased flexibility so those in a similar position to Mr Pegg's mother do not have to be alone.

"I think the government advice needs to say risks should be looked at on an individual basis," added Mrs Pegg.

"At the moment it doesn't take into account whether people have vaccinated. What is the point in vaccines if you are still deploying these blanket measures?"

Asked to clarify the policy, the Department of Health and Social Care pointed to its official guidance.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for Healthcare Homes, which runs Overbury House, said the provider "followed government guidance" and applied it "on a general basis - not on an individualised basis."