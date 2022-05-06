Couple who lost dads to suicide will cycle from Carrow Road to Molineux

Caitlin Law and Martin Bane are cycling from Carrow Road to Molineux in the memory of their fathers Ian Law and John Bane, pictured top left - Credit: Caitlin Law

Shared heartache of losing their fathers to mental health struggles will be motivating a couple as they set off on a mammoth Premier League cycling challenge.

Caitlin Law and partner Martin Bane, who live together in Norwich, have both had to come to terms with their father's taking their own lives in recent years.

Miss Law's father Ian had a long history of mental health struggles, having fought them for the best part of 30 years. In November last year, he died at the age of 65.

His partner's grief following Mr Law's death was a pain Mr Bane knew too well, with his own father John having died in similar circumstances in 2013 at the age of 54.

Now the pair are set to mark an occasion that would have meant a lot to both men by completing a cycle ride in their memory for the mental health charity Mind.

John Bane was an avid Norwich City fan and a season ticket holder alongside his son. Meanwhile, Ian Law was a follower of Wolverhampton Wanderers, having lived in Shifnall in Shropshire.

So when the two sides meet in the Premier League on Sunday, May 15, Miss Law and Mr Bane will be there to take in the action.

But while other supporters will be boarding coaches, buses and driving to the game in the West Midlands, the couple will make the trip by bicycle - cycling a 195-mile route from Carrow Road to Molineux in time for the game.

Miss Law, a 31-year-old illustrator, said: "Both our dads were keen on cycling, so we wanted to do something in both of their memories. I'm sure they would both have been there at the finish line cheering us through if they were still with us.

"In a strange way, training for this has really helped me grieve. I know that doing something like this won't ever bring him back, but we really hope that raising as much for Mind as we can will help others going through the same things he did."

Miss Law said that when her father died in November she feared for the impact it would have on 30-year-old Mr Bane, knowing he had gone through the same thing with his own dad.

But she added the shared experience had only served to make their relationship stronger.

She said: "Because my dad had been unwell for so long we all desperately hoped it would never come that, but the possibility was always in the back of our minds.

"When it did happen it was really hard to come to terms with still, but I was terrified that it would bring everything flooding back for Martin - but he has been a complete rock for me."

Mr Bane said: "Having been through it before did hold up a mirror to everything I was feeling when my dad took his own life, so it was incredibly hard. But it also made it easier for me to be there for her, as I knew what she was going through."

Miss Law hopes that in doing the cycling challenge, the pair will not only be able to raise valuable funds for Mind and honour the memories of their fathers, but also raise crucial awareness of mental health issues.

She added: "Being able to talk openly about mental health problems is so important, as it reminds you that you are not alone."

Mr Bane, who will be riding his father's treasured bike, added: "I feel there has been a lot of state failure when it comes to mental health services, so I really hope any money we raise can go to the right places."

The pair, who have been together for six years, will be joined on their journey by a group of their friends - Jake Kenny, Jim Rijks, Aaron Hill, Ollie Lamb, Shaun Gibbs and Daniel Harvey. Their journey will be filmed by another of their friends, Alec Rijks, while Stephen Kenny will supply a support car.

To support their fundraising, visit memoryspace.mind.org.uk/MyPage/Carrow-Road-to-Molineux.

If you need help and support, call NHS 111 and select option 2 or the Samaritans on 116 123. Both services are available 24 hours, 7 days a week. You can also download the Stay Alive app on Apple & Android.