Covid infections keep falling in Norwich but are rising elsewhere

Shoppers wearing face masks in Norwich city centre. The rate has fallen in the city to its lowest level since early October. Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

New coronavirus infections have fallen in Norwich to their lowest rate since early October - but continue to increase in other parts of the county.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

As we enter a new, month-long lockdown, the city recorded 140 new cases last week, according to Public Health England data.

After weeks of increases it meant the infection rate fell from 120 to around 90 cases per 100,000 people.

The area around the University of East Anglia (UEA) is continuing to see cases fall, after weeks of rises following an outbreak amongst students last month.

Areas of the city which saw falls in infections included Eaton, Mile Cross, Costessey and the centre.

Old Catton, Sprowston and Thorpe St Andrew are also seeing declining numbers at the moment.

However, cases in Bowthorpe and Earlham increased slightly last week.

Elsewhere in Norfolk, Breckland’s rate is still high with 240 cases recorded last week, but the infection rate is now falling after the outbreak at Cranswick Country Foods in Watton.

You may also want to watch:

Hundreds of workers there are isolating and the factory is operating with a skeleton staff.

Watton still has one of the highest infection rates in the country at 1400 cases per 100,000 people, thanks to the meat factory outbreak.

North Norfolk continues to have a low rate with 27 cases per 100,000 people, while Broadland also saw a slight fall.

However, Great Yarmouth’s rate, which has fluctuated in October, appeared to rise once again last week.

It had 170 cases per 100,000 people with big rises in Gorleston (34 cases) and the Belton area with 11 cases.

The infection rate has also risen sharply in King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, which until now, had a very low number of cases.

It doubled last week from 50 to 113 per 100,000. Increases were recorded across the area, but particularly around Wotton, Dersingham and West Winch.

Norfolk’s infection rate remains around half the national average of 225.5 per 100,000 people.

In total there were 884 new cases in the county last week and 552 in Suffolk.

On Tuesday, Norfolk council leaders urged people to “knuckle down” and obey the new lockdown restrictions for a month so that the region could come out of lockdown with low case numbers.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.