'It was like a film' - Man describes son's coronavirus test

PUBLISHED: 17:27 27 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:27 27 February 2020

Norwich Community Hospital, which has confirmed it is swabbing people for coronavirus. Picture: Google Maps

A parent has described what happened when he took his teenage son, who has recently returned from a skiing trip in Northern Italy to be tested for coronavirus.

University Technical College Norfolk (UTCN) in Hall Road, Norwich. Picture: UTCNUniversity Technical College Norfolk (UTCN) in Hall Road, Norwich. Picture: UTCN

Carl Brooks', 15-year-old son, Elliot, returned from a school ski trip to the northern Italian resort of Tonale on Saturday, February 22.

On Monday, he went to school at University Technical College Norfolk, in Old Hall Road, as normal.

But on Tuesday, Mr Brooks, who is from Framingham Pigot, received a call from UTCN asking him to collect his son and call the NHS advice line on 111, as a precautionary measure.

Mr Brooks collected his son, followed the advice and was told to isolate his son at home.

He was then told to take his son to Norwich Community Hospital, on Bowthorpe Road, so he could be swabbed for the virus.

Arriving at the hospital, Mr Brooks said he had his son were told not to leave their vehicle, and to hold his son's details up to the window.

He said:"It was a constant stream of cars driving up. We were told not to use our mobile phones, Elliot was quite scared.

"They explained what they were going to. It was weird, it was like something out of a film and there was a stream of people there in blue clothes."

Alex Hayes, the headteacher of UTCN, where Mr Brook's son is a pupil said the school had nine pupils and two members of staff who had recently returned from nothern Italy, but from areas in lockdown.

He said: "We sent all these students home on Tuesday morning to self-isolate and to take advice from NHS 111.

"We have set them appropriate work for their studies. Before we sent them home, we took their temperatures and all were within normal range. We understand that some students have been swabbed but no results have come back.

"We have arranged for additional cleaning of touch surfaces, the use of a stronger disinfectant and requested additional hand gel wash from our cleaning contractor."

A spokesperson for Norwich Community health and Care confirmed the hospital was testing people for COVID-19, they said; "I can confirm, that like most of the NHS trust we're swabbing for coronavirus."

