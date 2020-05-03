Search

Norwich coffee business receives award for supporting ambulance staff

PUBLISHED: 06:00 04 May 2020

Andy Baxter, of Really Awesome Coffee Norwich, with his Hidden Gem award. Picture: Andy Baxter

Andy Baxter, of Really Awesome Coffee Norwich, with his Hidden Gem award. Picture: Andy Baxter

Archant

A Norwich business owner has received an award from ambulance staff for his efforts to support frontline staff.

Andy Baxter, of Really Awesome Coffee Norwich, was given a Hidden Gem Award by the team at the East of England Ambulance Service where he has been visiting three times a day since the lockdown began.

Mr Baxter has adapted his business to home deliveries since many of his business customers have had to close and goes to the Hellesdon base seven days a week to ensure staff are able to get food and drink during their shift.

Mr Baxter said the award was the highlight of his six-and-a-half year career as a coffeeman.

He said: “It really made my day, I wasn’t expecting anything. They do 12 hour shifts which is a long time not to be able to get a decent cup of coffee or something to eat.

It was a really touching gesture.

“They are not normally given out to people outside of the NHS which makes it really special.”

