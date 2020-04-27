Norwich City youngster pens meat-free diet guide to raise funds for NHS

Caleb Richards of Norwich in action during the friendly match at Kampfbahn Schwansbell, Lunen Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Paul Chesterton

A Norwich City youngster has used the coronavirus-enforced break from football to put pen to paper and raise funds for the NHS.

Defender Caleb Richards, who is currently on loan at National League side Yeovil Town, has written a 56-page guide to living a meat-free lifestyle, which includes hints, testimonies and recipes about cutting meat from your diet.

He has placed the book up for sale online and a quarter of the proceeds will be donated to the NHS amid its Covid-19 response.

Posting on Instagram, the 21-year-old wrote: “I wrote it because since I stopped eating meat I have seen crazy results.

“Many friends and teammates seem confused about how to start, how they’ll feel and what there is to eat.

“In this book I have answered common questions and given solutions to obstacles athletes may encounter along the way.”

‘The Transition - An Athlete’s Guide to a Meat-Free Diet’ is available for £4 from My Shopify.