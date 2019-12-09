Video

Norwich City stars play Santa on hospital's children's ward

Michael McGovern and Ralf Fahrmann with Eva whilst visiting the children's ward at The James Paget Hospital, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme Kate Wolstenholme

Young patients and football fans received an early Christmas treat as Norwich City players made a special visit to deliver presents.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Michael McGovern with Paige whilst visiting the children's ward at The James Paget Hospital, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme Michael McGovern with Paige whilst visiting the children's ward at The James Paget Hospital, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme

Timm Klose, Michael McGovern and Ralf Fahrmann visited the James Paget Hospital in Gorleston on Monday to hand out presents to patients.

Children as young as 16 days old received a gift bag from the players as they made their way around the children's ward, which provides care for children from birth through to 19.

Eva Newbury, three, said thank-you to the players as they handed her and her brother Harvey a bag which contained toys, chocolates and art stencils.

Simon Buggs and Shannon Burlingham were among the surprised parents when the trio walked in to give 11-week-old Alfie a gift.

Michael McGovern and Ralf Fahrmann with staff whilst visiting the children's ward at The James Paget Hospital, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme Michael McGovern and Ralf Fahrmann with staff whilst visiting the children's ward at The James Paget Hospital, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme

The mum-of-three said: "Everyone is going to be so jealous."

Staff also had a chance to meet the players, who posed for photos with the team and signed items.

Marie Cross, play specialist, said: "It's absolutely amazing. We look forward to this every year - the staff as well as the patients. It can be quite traumatic for them being here and the players are so kind."

The players received a card from a young fan whose mum works at the hospital.

NCFC visiting the children's ward at The James Paget Hospital, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme NCFC visiting the children's ward at The James Paget Hospital, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme

Norwich player Timm Klose said: "This is my third or fourth time. It's been very nice today because there are less children than last year. It's nice to see more [children] out than in.

"It's funny, most of the time it is the parents who are the fans. It's nice to see them to make sure they are happy and let them forget the whole situation for a second. If the kids haven't decided what team they have chosen in the future we can help them make the right decision."

He praised the positive attitude of the staff and said it was something he could bring back to the team as he recovered from injury.

The Swiss international said: "It is always great to come here and I really enjoy coming down here. I would like to see us come a bit more.

Michael McGovern with Paige whilst visiting the children's ward at The James Paget Hospital, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme Michael McGovern with Paige whilst visiting the children's ward at The James Paget Hospital, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme

"Christmas time is about the family more than everything, there's a lot of love, getting families together and peace that is a great thing."

You may also want to watch:

Michael McGovern visiting Eva whilst at the children's ward at The James Paget Hospital, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme Michael McGovern visiting Eva whilst at the children's ward at The James Paget Hospital, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme

Timm Klose visiting the children's ward at The James Paget Hospital, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme Timm Klose visiting the children's ward at The James Paget Hospital, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme

Timm Klose visiting the children's ward at The James Paget Hospital, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme Timm Klose visiting the children's ward at The James Paget Hospital, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme