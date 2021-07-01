Norwich City legend shows up at Covid vaccine centre
He's more used to an attacking role, but on Thursday one Norwich City legend was encouraging others to defend themselves against Covid-19.
Grant Holt visited the Covid vaccination centre in Attleborough for his second jab.
While there, he recorded a video encouraging others to book an appointment and get their vaccines.
The Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust, which provides health and care services in Norfolk, shared the news on social media.
In a Tweet, the trust said: "Great to see Norwich City FC legend Grant Holt at our Attleborough vaccine centre today.
"He's encouraging everyone over 18 across Norfolk and Waveney to join millions of people across the UK and have their first or second Covid vaccine."
Since June 17, all over 18s in England have been able to book an appointment for their Covid jabs.
The three-time Canaries player of the season, who celebrated his 40th birthday this year, scored 68 times for the club between 2009 and 2013.
