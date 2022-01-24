City legend Holt takes a dive... from 13,000ft

Norwich City legend Grant Holt has taken part in a skydive for EACH - Credit: EACH

In his playing days, opponents may well have suggested Norwich City legend Grant Holt was not afraid of taking a dive.

However, the talismanic striker was certainly reluctant when it came to this particular plunge - from 13,000 feet in the air.

The 40-year-old, who helped fire the Canaries from League One to the Premier League in the space of two seasons, conquered his biggest fear in aid of East Anglia's Children's Hospices.

Chris Ford and Grant Holt, who took part in a charity skydive for EACH - Credit: EACH

Mr Holt, who has a crippling fear of heights, took to Beccles Airfield on Friday to take part in a skydive to raise funds for the charity's Nook Appeal.

The three-time player of the season, who netted a hat-trick in a 4-1 win over arch rivals Ipswich Town, said: "I'm petrified of heights but when I woke up and even when I arrived I was surprisingly calm and looking forward to it.

"It was only when the door opened that I thought 'oh wow, here we go''."

Grant Holt following his skydive for EACH - Credit: EACH

Accompanied by ARC Group managing director Chris Ford, the former striker has so far raised close to £3,000 from the dive, which was originally scheduled to happen before Christmas until inclement weather conditions saw it postponed.

He said: "I loved the feeling of being in freefall and the adrenaline when you're floating towards the ground was absolutely unreal.

"I have to compliment my instructor, who was absolutely brilliant. He told me everything I needed to know, kept me calm and put me at ease.

"We had a good chat on the way up and thankfully he wasn't an Ipswich fan."

Grant Holt plunges 13,000ft to the ground after a dive. The incident was not checked by VAR - Credit: EACH

The Carrow Road favourite is an ambassador for the charity and became aware of it during his time at the club, which saw him score 78 times between 2009 and 2013.

He added: "Every pound makes such a difference because it has been a challenging couple of years for charities like EACH.

"It's an unbelievable cause and one I've always been aware of, from my days at Norwich.

"As players we always tried to support them because what they do to support families and care for children and young people with life-threatening conditions is phenomenal."

To donate, search for Chris Ford on Justgiving.