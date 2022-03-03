Pukki's Finnish fish pie is on the menu as City stars back healthy meal drive

When it comes to culinary matters and Norwich City it is ordinarily Delia Smith that springs to mind.

However, for the next month it will be four of the club's players - alongside those tasked with making sure the team eats well - that will be inspiring what appears on plates up and down the county instead of the majority shareholder.

As part of a month-long healthy eating drive called Active Canaries Health Month, club first team chef Dan Savage has cooked up a quartet of dishes for youngsters to try.

Norwich City forward Josh Sargent with his recipe card for American mac 'n' cheese - Credit: Norwich City/Matthew Usher

The club has teamed up with Norse Catering, which provides school dinners for a range of primary schools in the county, and over the next four weeks the dishes will be served to pupils at the schools.

And the menu has taken inspiration from the national dishes of four of the club's international stars - Teemu Pukki, Tim Krul, Josh Sargent and Dimitris Giannoulis.

Norwich City full-back Dimitris Giannoulis with his Greek chicken flatbread recipe card - Credit: Norwich City/Matthew Usher

In addition, youngsters will receive recipe cards signed by each of the players with a QR code to scan to access the recipe in full - complete with nutritional information compiled by Tom Geeson-Brown, the club's nutritionist.

Zoe Ward, the club's business and project director, said: " We know how important eating healthily, being active and getting enough sleep is for children, and how it can impact on their ability to learn and develop.

“Busy lifestyles, and challenges such as the rising cost of living, can make it hard for families to produce healthy meals they can enjoy at home.

“We are aiming to help children get excited about eating healthily while making it as easy as possible for families to replicate the food eaten by our first team players.”

Teemu Pukki with his recipe card for Finnish fish pie - Credit: Norwich City/Matthew Usher

Mr Savage said: "We had great fun putting these dishes together with the players - Tom and I are delighted to play a role in helping to improve the health and wellbeing of local pupils.

"The dishes we designed also balance the important areas of nutrition and we hope that our involvement will further highlight to the children what they need to eat to be healthy."

Stevie Bramble, head of curriculum for the Norwich City Community Sports Foundation said: “Through our work with local schools we know the level of impact we can have using the power of football and Norwich City to inspire young people. We are determined to use this to improve awareness of healthy lifestyles, nutrition and wellbeing amongst pupils, schools and caterers.”

Norwich City Recipe Cards - - Credit: Norwich City/Matthew Usher

What's on the menu?

The children will eat the following dishes:

Thursday, March 10: Dimitris Giannoulis's Greek chicken flatbread

One lemon

One tsp garlic puree

One tsp dried oregano

25ml of vegetable or olive oil

450g chicken

100g plain flour

100g wholemeal flour

100ml warm water

Two tbsp vegetable oil

Dimitris Giannoulis' Green chicken flatbread - Credit: Norwich City/Matthew Usher

Thursday, March 17: Josh Sargent's American mac 'n' cheese

250g macaroni pasta

40g margarine

40g plain flour

One pint warmed semi-skimmed milk

250g grated cheddar cheese

Josh Sargent's American mac 'n' cheese - Credit: Norwich City/Matthew Usher

Thursday, March 24: Tim Krul's vegetarian sausage, red lentil and tomato stew

Six vegetarian sausages

400g tinned chopped tomatoes

50g red lentis

One grated carrot

One red pepper - finely diced

One onion

One tsp garlic puree

One tsp mixed herbs

One pint vegetable stock

20g tomato puree

Tim Krul's vegetarian sausage, red lentil and tomato stew - Credit: Norwich City/Matthew Usher

Thursday, March 31: Teemu Pukki's Finnish fish pie pasta bake

250g pasta twists

600ml semi-skimmed milk

One tsp garlic puree

One tbsp cornflour

100g frozen peas

100g broccoli florets

350g white fish trimmings

100g cheddar cheese

Teemu Pukki's Finnish fish pie - Credit: Norwich City/Matthew Usher



