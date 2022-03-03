Pukki's Finnish fish pie is on the menu as City stars back healthy meal drive
- Credit: Norwich City/Matthew Usher
When it comes to culinary matters and Norwich City it is ordinarily Delia Smith that springs to mind.
However, for the next month it will be four of the club's players - alongside those tasked with making sure the team eats well - that will be inspiring what appears on plates up and down the county instead of the majority shareholder.
As part of a month-long healthy eating drive called Active Canaries Health Month, club first team chef Dan Savage has cooked up a quartet of dishes for youngsters to try.
The club has teamed up with Norse Catering, which provides school dinners for a range of primary schools in the county, and over the next four weeks the dishes will be served to pupils at the schools.
And the menu has taken inspiration from the national dishes of four of the club's international stars - Teemu Pukki, Tim Krul, Josh Sargent and Dimitris Giannoulis.
In addition, youngsters will receive recipe cards signed by each of the players with a QR code to scan to access the recipe in full - complete with nutritional information compiled by Tom Geeson-Brown, the club's nutritionist.
Zoe Ward, the club's business and project director, said: " We know how important eating healthily, being active and getting enough sleep is for children, and how it can impact on their ability to learn and develop.
Most Read
- 1 Ear wax removal to end in Norfolk and Waveney GP surgeries
- 2 Drivers face delays on A47 due to emergency roadworks
- 3 Another cliff fall along north Norfolk coast after wet weather
- 4 Thousands of speeding drivers have their cases dropped
- 5 Tributes paid to musician who died in UEA Sportspark pool incident
- 6 Neighbours react with sadness after sudden death of woman in 70s
- 7 High street chip shop shut down on emergency hygiene grounds
- 8 Sainsbury's set to close three cafés at Norfolk stores
- 9 Couple hoping to open north Norfolk holiday let on Escape to the Country
- 10 How you can help the people in Ukraine
“Busy lifestyles, and challenges such as the rising cost of living, can make it hard for families to produce healthy meals they can enjoy at home.
“We are aiming to help children get excited about eating healthily while making it as easy as possible for families to replicate the food eaten by our first team players.”
Mr Savage said: "We had great fun putting these dishes together with the players - Tom and I are delighted to play a role in helping to improve the health and wellbeing of local pupils.
"The dishes we designed also balance the important areas of nutrition and we hope that our involvement will further highlight to the children what they need to eat to be healthy."
Stevie Bramble, head of curriculum for the Norwich City Community Sports Foundation said: “Through our work with local schools we know the level of impact we can have using the power of football and Norwich City to inspire young people. We are determined to use this to improve awareness of healthy lifestyles, nutrition and wellbeing amongst pupils, schools and caterers.”
What's on the menu?
The children will eat the following dishes:
Thursday, March 10: Dimitris Giannoulis's Greek chicken flatbread
- One lemon
- One tsp garlic puree
- One tsp dried oregano
- 25ml of vegetable or olive oil
- 450g chicken
- 100g plain flour
- 100g wholemeal flour
- 100ml warm water
- Two tbsp vegetable oil
Thursday, March 17: Josh Sargent's American mac 'n' cheese
- 250g macaroni pasta
- 40g margarine
- 40g plain flour
- One pint warmed semi-skimmed milk
- 250g grated cheddar cheese
Thursday, March 24: Tim Krul's vegetarian sausage, red lentil and tomato stew
- Six vegetarian sausages
- 400g tinned chopped tomatoes
- 50g red lentis
- One grated carrot
- One red pepper - finely diced
- One onion
- One tsp garlic puree
- One tsp mixed herbs
- One pint vegetable stock
- 20g tomato puree
Thursday, March 31: Teemu Pukki's Finnish fish pie pasta bake
- 250g pasta twists
- 600ml semi-skimmed milk
- One tsp garlic puree
- One tbsp cornflour
- 100g frozen peas
- 100g broccoli florets
- 350g white fish trimmings
- 100g cheddar cheese