Jab's a good'un - City's new vaccination hub greets first patients

Norwich's new Covid-19 vaccination hub has welcomed its first appointments after moving across the city.

As of this week, the city's main vaccination centre is housed within the headquarters of Norwich City Council - the unmistakable landmark of City Hall.

Previously, the centre had been held within the food court of the Castle Quarter, where it had been situated for more than a year.

And following the move, the first set of jabs have been given at the new site, with people now taking up their boosters inside the Art Deco civic building.

The new vaccination centre at City Hall Byline: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The latest patients join more than 220,000 people to receive their booster doses of the vaccine in the past month in Norfolk and Waveney alone.

The figure means that now 83pc of those eligible to receive their boosters in the region have now done so, with more than 620,000 third doses given out in total.

Howard Martin, director of population health management and health inequalities at NHS Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), said: “Living with Covid and Covid restrictions will continue to impact on our daily lives if we don’t reduce the impact of the virus on our health and care systems, our education system, local government, and leisure and hospitality sectors.

"Around 90pc of those currently in hospital with serious complications from Covid are unvaccinated. And latest data shows that by having your Covid-19 booster, you are more than 85pc less likely to be hospitalised due to Covid-19.

"Vaccines are the best way to protect ourselves and our loved ones, and also reduce the disruption to our lives."

The City Hall vaccine hub is accessible via the Bethel Street entrance of the site and is operating seven days a week - between 8.30am until 4pm - and until 7.30pm on Thursdays.

The centre offers walk-in booster appointments and first doses for those aged 12-15 and booked appointments for people aged 12-15 in need of their second doses.

Stephen Evans, chief executive of Norwich City Council, said: “This is an excellent example of the council and the NHS working together, at pace, to deliver a new facility that’s clearly vital to the city and our residents."