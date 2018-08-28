Search

Advanced search

Norwich City footballers give backing to hospital’s campaign to spot symptoms of osesophageal cancer

PUBLISHED: 23:24 16 December 2018 | UPDATED: 23:24 16 December 2018

Norwich City stars have backed an oesophageal cancer campaign. Pic: Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

Norwich City stars have backed an oesophageal cancer campaign. Pic: Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital

Norwich City footballers have lent their support to a campaign to raise awareness of oesophageal cancer - and to spot the symptoms to get early medical advice.

The Blow Your Whistle on Oesophageal Cancer campaign began at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital in April 2017 with the support of the Oesophageal Patient Association.

And Edward Cheong, consultant oesophago-gastric and laparoscopic surgeon at the hospital, recently met Canaries stars at the hospital, where they gave their support to the campaign.

Rates of oesophageal cancer have risen by 500pc in the past four decades due to obesity, smoking, poor diet and lifestyles.

Mr Cheong said it was important for people to be aware of the symptoms of oesophageal cancer and to seek medical advice early.

He said: “Oesophageal cancer is a very aggressive cancer that affects the gullet and it is vital that it is caught early when treatments are more likely to be more effective.

“Many patients ignore the symptoms such as persistent indigestion, acid reflux and difficulty or painful swallowing. We launched this cancer awareness campaign to encourage people to be aware of the symptoms and seek medical help at an early stage.

“We hope this campaign will grow every year and become part of major sporting events.”

The unit at the hospital is rated as one of the country’s best for treating oesophago-gastric cancer and is one of the few units in UK to perform totally minimally invasive oesophagectomy.

Some of the symptoms of oesophageal cancer are persistent indigestion or heartburn over three weeks, difficult or painful swallowing and loss of appetite and weight loss.

If the cancer is found at an early stage, the patient will not need three months of chemotherapy, followed by an eight to 10 hours long operation, then another three months of chemotherapy after they have recovered from the surgery.

Instead, the early oesophageal cancer can be treated by using a gastroscope to remove it under sedation, with radiofrequency ablation used to prevent the chancer recurring.

That therapy is extremely effective is done under sedation as a day case procedure.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘You’re a really kind man’ - mystery stranger thanked by Norwich nurses after paying for group’s Christmas meal

The Vine pub in Norwich, where the kind stranger paid for the nurses' Christmas meal. Pic: Sonya Duncan.

Police investigating after man found dead at Lidl in King’s Lynn

Police are investigating after a man was found dead at Lidl in King's Lynn Picture: Ian Burt

WATCH: Norfolk police officer left lost for words after clocking two cars racing at 112mph on A11

“I’m sort of lost for words really, your family, your friends could be on the A11 tonight -there’s quite a bit of traffic out there.” RPU Reedy shares his message. Image: Norfolk Constabulary

Updated Road which was shut at Norwich NDR after crash between two cars re-opens

North Walsham Road was closed after a crash. Picture: Archant library.

Woman arrested after being caught trying to hide drugs in her bra

A female driver has been arrested after being caught trying to hide drugs in her bra. Picture: Denise Bradley

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Woman, 95, died after condemned boilers in Norfolk care home failed

Pine Heath Nursing Home at High Kelling, which has now closed. Pic: Sam Robbins.

Video WATCH: Denver Clinton arrives by helicopter at celebrity charity football match in Dereham

Denver Clinton shaking hands with the players from Delete Cancer FC. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich City footballers give backing to hospital’s campaign to spot symptoms of osesophageal cancer

Norwich City stars have backed an oesophageal cancer campaign. Pic: Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

‘You’re a really kind man’ - mystery stranger thanked by Norwich nurses after paying for group’s Christmas meal

The Vine pub in Norwich, where the kind stranger paid for the nurses' Christmas meal. Pic: Sonya Duncan.

East of England Ambulance Service bosses ‘clarify’ confusion over rest breaks

East of England Ambulance Service bosses have apologised and issued a 'clarification' over a message about rest breaks. Picture: Simon Finlay
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast