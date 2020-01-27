'I'd have been a goner' - City fan praises life-saving efforts after Carrow Road heart attack

Norwich City fan Paul Mills, with club staff and paramedics who saved his life.

A Norwich City fan who had a heart attack at Carrow Road has said that had it happened anywhere else he would probably no longer be alive.

The Barclay stand does the "Farke arms" as Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke does his trademark celebration with all four sides of the ground at the end of Norwich's Premier League match against Manchester City at Carrow Road. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd. The Barclay stand does the "Farke arms" as Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke does his trademark celebration with all four sides of the ground at the end of Norwich's Premier League match against Manchester City at Carrow Road. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd.

Paul Mills, a 63-year-old season ticket holder, was celebrating the club's remarkable victory over reigning champions Manchester City in September when he went into cardiac arrest.

Following the incident, Mr Mills, a builder from Freethorpe, spent more than a month in hospital, including around two weeks unconscious, but is now well on the mend.

Now, he has thanked the many people who scrambled to his aid in his hour of need, crediting them with saving his life.

He said: "I have no actual memory of what happened, but from what I was told Daniel Farke was doing his walk around the pitch then all of a sudden I was out like a light.

"I was quite lucky in a way as there was an off-duty nurse nearby and somebody else from the heart department at the N&N (Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital) who was only there because his dad could not make it.

"The paramedics got to me really quickly and there were even people from the East Anglian Air Ambulance there, so I was in good hands.

"In a strange way, Carrow Road was probably the best place for something like that to happen. Anywhere else and I would have been a goner."

Father-of-three Mr Mills, who sits in the County Lounge and is a friend of television presenter Jake Humphrey, added that since his heart attack the football club had been in regular contact with him, particularly chief operating officer Ben Kensell.

He added: "I've really been taken aback by how much the club has stayed in touch - I even had a get well card from Delia and Michael [Smith and Wynn Jones, the club's majority shareholders].

"I have suffered a lot of short-term memory loss and can't remember the match at all, but I've watched Match of the Day back about 100 times to make up for that.

"I think we've been playing some really good football this season but we just haven't had a great deal of luck. I'd be pleasantly surprised if we stay up, but I survived so perhaps the team can too."