City busy with shoppers amid countdown to Christmas

Published: 1:57 PM December 13, 2020 Updated: 2:10 PM December 13, 2020

Norwich was busy over the weekend as people headed into the city centre to do their Christmas shopping.

Main shopping areas in the city were busy on Saturday and Sunday, including Gentleman's Walk and the Lanes, despite cold temperatures and showers.

People have been urged to shop local this year, with independent businesses having struggled to weather reduced trade and two lockdowns.

And with only more weekend before Christmas, people were making the most of the chance to head out.

Footfall has recovered well in Norwich since the first lockdown, though took a knock during the second one.

Shoppers making the most of the weekends before Christmas. - Credit: Archant

Under Tier Two restrictions, which Norfolk is currently under, people can meet in groups of up to six outside, but cannot mix households indoors.

The restrictions are due to be reviewed on Wednesday.