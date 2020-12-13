News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Health

City busy with shoppers amid countdown to Christmas

Author Picture Icon

Lauren Cope

Published: 1:57 PM December 13, 2020    Updated: 2:10 PM December 13, 2020
Gentleman's Walk was busy.

Gentleman's Walk was busy. - Credit: Archant

Norwich was busy over the weekend as people headed into the city centre to do their Christmas shopping.

Main shopping areas in the city were busy on Saturday and Sunday, including Gentleman's Walk and the Lanes, despite cold temperatures and showers.

People have been urged to shop local this year, with independent businesses having struggled to weather reduced trade and two lockdowns.

And with only more weekend before Christmas, people were making the most of the chance to head out.

Footfall has recovered well in Norwich since the first lockdown, though took a knock during the second one.

Shoppers making the most of the weekends before Christmas.

Shoppers making the most of the weekends before Christmas. - Credit: Archant

Under Tier Two restrictions, which Norfolk is currently under, people can meet in groups of up to six outside, but cannot mix households indoors. 

The restrictions are due to be reviewed on Wednesday.

Most Read

  1. 1 Pupils and staff told to stay home after Covid case at school
  2. 2 As region nears coronavirus tier review, NHS bosses issue warning
  3. 3 'Disgraceful' - Woman's anger as parcel is 'dumped in road' by courier
  1. 4 'So sad to see our café empty' - owner's anger at tier rules
  2. 5 Eight more patients with coronavirus die at N&N
  3. 6 Norwich's smallest pub loses half its lunch trade due to Tier 2 rules
  4. 7 Multi-million pound road shake-ups for string of Norwich streets
  5. 8 Norfolk couple want to share the land beside their mill with campers
  6. 9 People urged not to walk too close to cliff edges
  7. 10 City busy with shoppers amid countdown to Christmas

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Further increase in coronavirus rates across Norfolk

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon

Mum's anger as son is refused driving test - because car was 'too dirty'

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon

Football stadium will be demolished to make way for houses

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon

Criminal investigation into 'sickening' smell at Norfolk chicken factory

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus