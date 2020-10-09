Search

Advanced search

Football supporters encouraged to do one thing for mental health

PUBLISHED: 18:20 09 October 2020 | UPDATED: 18:20 09 October 2020

Norwich City Football Club August 2020 Carrow Road Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Norwich City Football Club August 2020 Carrow Road Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Archant

Football supporters can share their one piece of advice as part of an campaign to support World Mental Health Day.

Norwich City Football Club is backing Mind’s Do One Thing initiative as part of the awareness day this Saturday.

You may also want to watch:

The campaign aims to encourage people to make one small change or take an action about their mental health.

David Baldwin, EFL chief executive, said such activities to support Mind showed clubs playing a role in improving the lives within their communities.

He said: “Looking after our mental health and that of others has always been vital but as we all feel the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic and lockdown, it has never been more important to continue to raise awareness and encourage conversations around the subject.

“I’d encourage everyone to get involved and ‘do one thing’ this week - one small action may have a much bigger impact on those around you and help someone in need.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Deep clean at Sainsbury’s store after staff member gets coronavirus

Sainsbury's in Great Yarmouth said it has introduced additional cleaning measures across its stores. Photo: Google

Staff and students at Norwich school told to self-isolate after coronavirus case

City Academy Norwich where some pupils have been told to self-isolate after a confirmed case of coronavirus. Picture: Google

Norfolk boxer caught with shotgun disguised as walking stick

Eli Frankham was sentenced to 5 years 4 months for possession of a disguised firearm. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Do you recognise these suspected fly-tippers?

Suspected fly-tippers were caught on CCTV dumping rubbish at Breckland House off St Nicholas Street, Thetford. Picture: Breckland Council

Linnets sign Posh midfielder on loan deal

New King's Lynn Town signing Kyle Barker, during his loan spell at Lowestoft Town Picture: Shirley D Whitlow