Football supporters encouraged to do one thing for mental health

Norwich City Football Club August 2020 Carrow Road Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Archant

Football supporters can share their one piece of advice as part of an campaign to support World Mental Health Day.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norwich City Football Club is backing Mind’s Do One Thing initiative as part of the awareness day this Saturday.

You may also want to watch:

The campaign aims to encourage people to make one small change or take an action about their mental health.

David Baldwin, EFL chief executive, said such activities to support Mind showed clubs playing a role in improving the lives within their communities.

He said: “Looking after our mental health and that of others has always been vital but as we all feel the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic and lockdown, it has never been more important to continue to raise awareness and encourage conversations around the subject.

“I’d encourage everyone to get involved and ‘do one thing’ this week - one small action may have a much bigger impact on those around you and help someone in need.”