Norwich City announce closure of offices and retail stores

Norwich City have announced office and shop closures in response to coronavirus guidelines Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire PA Wire

Norwich City has announced temporary closures of its offices and shops, due to government advice for people to avoid all non-essential contact in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Canaries have decided to close offices at Carrow Road, as well as the ticket office, with football currently suspended until at least April 30 and ticket sales on hold until rearranged dates can be decided.

Community Sports Foundation offices are also closed and the retails stores at Carrow Road and the city centre Fan Hub at Jarrold Intersport will close to customers from 5.30pm today - with supporters encouraged to use online and telephone shopping services.

City have already confirmed that tickets purchased for postponed games will remain valid, with refund options available to those who will be unable to attend rearranged games, and that season tickets also valid for the remaining fixtures which are played at Carrow Road when the season resumes,

The club’s click-and-collect service for retail items is also suspended but the minimum spend to qualify for free standard UK postage and packaging has been reduced to £15.

If members of the #ncfc community want to show their support for the elderly and vulnerable during the current pandemic, print the attached leaflet and post through letterboxes of people who need support.



Credit to Becky Wass and @MrJonnyGreen for this incredible idea! pic.twitter.com/TDsQN0JNM2 — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) March 20, 2020

A club spokesman explained: “Whilst the progress of coronavirus (COVID-19) remains unclear, Norwich City Football Club can reassure everyone that the health, safety and welfare of players, staff and supporters is its priority.

“The club will continue to follow government advice and issue any updates to supporters at the earliest opportunity.

“We would like to re-emphasise that our thoughts are with everyone affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.”

The Canaries have also released a printable leaflet on their official website and social media feeds, encouraging those who are able to offer help to the vulnerable or isolated during the current health precautions.

While the club’s chaplain, Jon Norman, has also been involved in setting up a Norwich Foodbank drop-off point at Soul Church Norwich.

Nonperishable food items and toiletries can be donated every day between 9am and 5pm at the church, in Mason Road in Mile Cross.

For further details, head to canaries.co.uk.

