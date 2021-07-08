News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
New PHD programme to launch in Norwich to tackle health challenges

Clarissa Place

Published: 11:33 AM July 8, 2021   
An aerial view of Norwich Research Park. Picture: Norwich Research Park.

The new PHD will be taught on Norwich Research Park. - Credit: Archant

A new research training programme will be launched in Norwich to train the "brightest minds of the new generation" and further address health challenges.

The UK’s Medical Research Council (MRC) is investing £79m over three years to fund 17 doctoral train partnership awards across 34 research organisations, including in Norwich from 2022.

The new Microbes Microbiomes and Bioinformatics Doctoral Training Partnership will be provided by the University of East Anglia (UEA), the Quadram Institute and the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and will be taught on Norwich Research Park.

Professor Charles ffrench-Constant, pro-vice chancellor for medicine and health sciences at the UEA, said: "Building on the world-leading expertise in microbes, microbiomes and bioinformatics on the Norwich Research Park, the program will train the brightest minds of the next generation in this vitally important and rapidly expanding field of research."

Professor Mark Pallen, programme director, added: "Through this programme, we will ensure that tomorrow's research leaders in microbiology will be equally comfortable in front of a computer terminal as in the laboratory, fully capable of exploiting the huge opportunities providing by fast and cost-effective microbial genome sequencing.

"By working with front-line government agencies, we will equip our students for real-world impact."


