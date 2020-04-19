Search

Advanced search

Call for people to take part in 21 day challenge to help addiction charity

PUBLISHED: 06:00 20 April 2020

Generic picture of person in isolation. PIC: Supplied by The Matthew Project.

Generic picture of person in isolation. PIC: Supplied by The Matthew Project.

Archant

The lockdown brought into help stop the spread of coronavirus is hard enough for most to manage but might be even more difficult for those struggling to recover from drug or alcohol addiction.

Andy Sexton. PIC: Supplied by The Matthew Project.Andy Sexton. PIC: Supplied by The Matthew Project.

But Norwich charity The Matthew Project has launched a 21 day challenge aimed at helping those they support stay safe, clean and sober as well as looking to raise much-needed funds for the vital work the organisation carries out across the city and beyond.

Andy Sexton, chief executive officer of the Oak Street-based charity said: “It’s really challenging for us to provide support to people remotely and during Covid-19 we are just doing it in different and creative ways.

“We need to walk alongside people who are struggling to stay strong, clean and sober.

“Our aim is to enable people to re-engage in the community by living happy and fulfilling lives.

You may also want to watch:

“We do this by providing support, counselling, and information and we need financial help in this time of great need”.

Over the next 21 days of lockdown, The Matthew Project is challenging people to, either give up something or take up a positive activity.

Whether it is giving up alcohol, chocolate, sugar, biscuits, not looking at your mobile phone or perhaps taking up something new like dancing, bread-making, writing poetry or learning a new language the charity wants those taking part to ask their family and friends to donate money to help support the work of The Matthew Project.

And to demonstrate the importance of the work carried out by the charity Mr Sexton has shared a few lines of a poem written by a young person in appreciation of The Matthew Project.

It reads: “You listened and cared. And for that I cannot thank you enough. You showed me I didn’t need to be scared And because of you I won’t give up. Thank you. I could say that forever. When my recovery journey is through. Forget you I will never.”

Mr Sexton added: “Do it alone, do it with those in lockdown with you, do it in solidarity with those struggling right now. Together, We Can Do This. Thank you.”

Log onto https://www.totalgiving.co.uk/appeal/TMP-TogetherWeCanDoit to find out more about how you can get involved in the 21 day challenge being run by The Matthew Project.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Drink driver overturns car - and later a second driver arrested after he ‘fell out of his car’

A motorist has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after crashing his car in Lynn Road, Wisbech, today (Sunday). No other vehicle was involved. Picture; FEN COPS

Fly-tipper dumps lorry load of waste at beauty spot

The waste which has been fly-tipped at MIldenhall Warren Picture: Paul Kerridge

Eleven more people die from coronavirus in Norfolk hospitals

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

Brave Alex home for 10th birthday after coronavirus recovery

Alex Guin, 9, recovered from coronavirus in time for his 10th birthday. Picture: Sophie Guin

The 7 mysterious ‘lost towns’ of East Anglia

NEWS Pix Phil Morley 23/5/11 Dunwich Greyfriars Trust are proposing to manage the historic remains at Dunwich Greyfriars and teh nearby woodlands.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Drink driver overturns car - and later a second driver arrested after he ‘fell out of his car’

A motorist has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after crashing his car in Lynn Road, Wisbech, today (Sunday). No other vehicle was involved. Picture; FEN COPS

Fly-tipper dumps lorry load of waste at beauty spot

The waste which has been fly-tipped at MIldenhall Warren Picture: Paul Kerridge

Eleven more people die from coronavirus in Norfolk hospitals

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

Brave Alex home for 10th birthday after coronavirus recovery

Alex Guin, 9, recovered from coronavirus in time for his 10th birthday. Picture: Sophie Guin

The 7 mysterious ‘lost towns’ of East Anglia

NEWS Pix Phil Morley 23/5/11 Dunwich Greyfriars Trust are proposing to manage the historic remains at Dunwich Greyfriars and teh nearby woodlands.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Fly-tipper dumps lorry load of waste at beauty spot

The waste which has been fly-tipped at MIldenhall Warren Picture: Paul Kerridge

‘Speed limits haven’t changed’ - Police hit 132mph on A47 to catch speeding driver

A driver was caught speeding at 132mph on the A47 near Acle. Picture: Norfolk and Suffolk’s Roads and Armed Policing Team

‘We are watching you’: Warning to speeding motorists despite coronavirus lockdown

A police officer with a speed gun. PIC: Supplied.

Beavers return to Norfolk centuries after being hunted to extinction

A beaver is captured on a night-vision camera at Wild Ken Hill Picture: AW PR

Why Jamal Lewis has a head for numbers during City’s lockdown

Jamal Lewis is putting his time to good use during Norwich City's lockdown Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24