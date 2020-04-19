Call for people to take part in 21 day challenge to help addiction charity

Generic picture of person in isolation. PIC: Supplied by The Matthew Project. Archant

The lockdown brought into help stop the spread of coronavirus is hard enough for most to manage but might be even more difficult for those struggling to recover from drug or alcohol addiction.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Andy Sexton. PIC: Supplied by The Matthew Project. Andy Sexton. PIC: Supplied by The Matthew Project.

But Norwich charity The Matthew Project has launched a 21 day challenge aimed at helping those they support stay safe, clean and sober as well as looking to raise much-needed funds for the vital work the organisation carries out across the city and beyond.

Andy Sexton, chief executive officer of the Oak Street-based charity said: “It’s really challenging for us to provide support to people remotely and during Covid-19 we are just doing it in different and creative ways.

“We need to walk alongside people who are struggling to stay strong, clean and sober.

“Our aim is to enable people to re-engage in the community by living happy and fulfilling lives.

You may also want to watch:

“We do this by providing support, counselling, and information and we need financial help in this time of great need”.

Over the next 21 days of lockdown, The Matthew Project is challenging people to, either give up something or take up a positive activity.

Whether it is giving up alcohol, chocolate, sugar, biscuits, not looking at your mobile phone or perhaps taking up something new like dancing, bread-making, writing poetry or learning a new language the charity wants those taking part to ask their family and friends to donate money to help support the work of The Matthew Project.

And to demonstrate the importance of the work carried out by the charity Mr Sexton has shared a few lines of a poem written by a young person in appreciation of The Matthew Project.

It reads: “You listened and cared. And for that I cannot thank you enough. You showed me I didn’t need to be scared And because of you I won’t give up. Thank you. I could say that forever. When my recovery journey is through. Forget you I will never.”

Mr Sexton added: “Do it alone, do it with those in lockdown with you, do it in solidarity with those struggling right now. Together, We Can Do This. Thank you.”

Log onto https://www.totalgiving.co.uk/appeal/TMP-TogetherWeCanDoit to find out more about how you can get involved in the 21 day challenge being run by The Matthew Project.