Cataract clinic tops 7,000th surgery with donations to charities at home and abroad

PUBLISHED: 22:42 03 April 2019 | UPDATED: 22:42 03 April 2019

A Norwich based cataract clinic is celebrating carrying out its 7000th cataract surgery by making a donation to Norfolk and Sri Lankan charities.

N2S, based at St Stephens Gate Medical Practice, Wessex Street, Norwich has been providing NHS operations since March 2011. The team provide a range of services for Norfolk patients, particularly cataracts, hand surgery and hernias.

Cataract patients are given free tea and biscuits and invited to make a donation.

And N2S will donate £600 each to the Norfolk and Norwich Association for the Blind and Keeping Abreast, who support women considering reconstructive surgery.

N2S is also donating £5,000 to Our Paanai, a Sri Lankan charity that works to relieve food poverty. It has spent 10 years helping feed school children and is now supporting older people with meals and much needed supplies of food.

Sivanandy Nagendran, lead ophthalmic surgeon at N2S, said: “We are proud of the service we provide to local patients, restoring sight loss caused by cataracts.

“We are proud to provide a first-class service for the NHS, giving patients the choice to have their important surgery at a flexible time and in the setting of a friendly GP surgery. We know from patient feedback they value the shorter waiting times and flexibility over appointment dates.”

He added: “It is a charity that we have supported in the past and the work they do is exceptional. For example, they have developed the support for children in schools so that it is now sustained by the Sri Lankan Government and they have now moved on to support older people at risk of destitution.”

