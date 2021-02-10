Who are the humble heroes volunteering at city vaccine hub?

Video

Published: 9:13 AM February 10, 2021

From left, Paul Tripp, Chris Beal, Sara Claxton and Liz Weeks are all volunteers at Norwich's mass Covid vaccination centre, based at the Food Court in the Castle Quarter shopping centre. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

The latest pandemic unsung heroes have told why they are giving up their time to volunteer at a city vaccination hub.

The centre at Castle Quarter in Norwich opened on January 18 and medical staff there have been inoculating hundreds of people every day since.

But it would never be able to run so smoothly without the help of stewards giving up their time to take part in the coronavirus fight.

A sign pointing out the Castle Quarter vaccination centre. - Credit: Danielle Booden

On Tuesday, we went to meet some of those volunteers who have given up their time to help the vaccination effort.

Sara: 'I wish I'd signed up for it a lot earlier'

Sara Claxton, 35, from Lakenham, has been volunteering there as a steward for the past three weeks, and wishes she had started sooner.

She said: "When I first came here it was constant, but now that a few other places like the one in Attleborough have opened, where there's quite a prominent community of older people, it's a bit quieter.

"I think the mixture of having their injection and seeing other people and getting out is making people really happy. People are wanting to get out, they want to hug their grandchildren and see their friends, and they can't wait.

"Everyone is positive – a few have asked if they're going to be alright but we're just there to help guide and reassure them."

Paul: 'I can't wait to come back'

Paul Tripp, from Norwich, is a volunteer at the city's mass Covid vaccination centre, based at the Food Court in the Castle Quarter shopping centre. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

That responsibility they have to help reassure people is one of Paul Tripp's favourite things about the role.

Tuesday was the 46-year-old's first day at the Castle Quarter centre. His day job as a self-employed mortgage broker means he can only commit to one or two days per week, but he is already looking forward to returning on Friday.

He said: "I wasn't quite sure what to expect to be honest, but everyone has been really friendly and helpful.

"Every person coming for their jab is in a good mood, but also a bit anxious or nervous, so it's nice to be reassuring and help them through the process.

"It's nice to have a bit of a change. Luckily I'm self-employed so I can work around my timings a little bit and choose what I do and when I do it. I just wanted to help and do my bit."

Chris: 'I've been volunteering since last March'

Chris Beal, from Swanton Morley, is a volunteer at Norwich's mass Covid vaccination centre, based at the Food Court in the Castle Quarter shopping centre. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

After months of assisting others in his local community, retired social housing officer Chris Beal, 68, was only too happy to find a new way to help people.

This is his third week as a volunteer at Castle Quarter, during which time he has done 10 shifts and helped guide hundreds of people through the process.

Mr Beal leapt at the chance to volunteer at the centre after months of helping others where he lives in Swanton Morley.

He said: "I've been volunteering since March. To begin with I was helping to transport people to hospital if need be or collecting medicines and that sort of thing. As that quietened down, I wanted to continue because I just enjoy it.

"I'm retired, and though I do have plenty to do at home, I enjoy getting out, meeting the public and feeling useful.

"I do about five shifts per week, because I have the time to do it. You get others who are younger and still at work, so they'll do a day or two or come in at weekends. There's a spirit among us, and we all enjoy doing what we do."

Liz: 'It's nice to be able to see people and get them on their way'

Liz Weeks, from Sprowston, is a volunteer at Norwich's mass Covid vaccination centre, based at the Food Court in the Castle Quarter shopping centre. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Liz Weeks, from Sprowston, is also a retired housing officer. And like Mr Beal, she decided to volunteer and help out as she wanted to be part of a collective effort.

"I'd finished work and I just thought if we all give a bit just to get back on the road back to some sort of normality, that would be good," she said.

While the volunteers have rarely faced any problems, Mrs Weeks said they had been warned to keep an eye out for protesters and mischief-makers.

"I haven't personally had any issues, but a few of my colleagues have. There are a few people who are against it for their own reasons.

Castle Quarter in Norwich where a vaccination centre has been set up in the food court. - Credit: Danielle Booden

"We do know that some of them mess with the lift – when we want the lift to go up the lift might go down, for example, if they're pressing it on purpose."

But overall, she says, the vaccination process at Castle Quarter in Norwich is going smoothly.