Weddings postponed as museums are closed

Couples soon to be married will see their nuptials postponed following the announcement museums and mobile libraries will stop running.

All facilities run by Norfolk County Council will stop from Thursday as part of its measures to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The council has made the decision following government advice to avoid group contact.

Weddings will continue at Norwich Castle until Saturday, with subsequent bookings postponed.

Council leader Andrew Proctor said: “We are taking positive action with partners to keep key services like social care running, while taking heed of Government advice regarding larger venues like museums.

“We have business continuity plans in place and are reviewing the situation every day and making decisions accordingly.”

As part of the changes the museum service has announced a number of digital-based services which can be accessed at home and the council has amended its library rules to help those self-isolating.

From Thursday, users will be able to borrow up to 45 books, items will renew automatically and existing overdue charges will not increase over time.

There are also plans to livestream and video Storytime and Baby Bounce and Rhyme sessions each week on Facebook.

To keep up to date on service changes, visit www.norfolk.gov.uk/safety/service-disruptions.

