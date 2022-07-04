Families with deaf babies urged to join £1m Norfolk research project

Dr Teodora Gliga, from the UEA’s School of Psychology - Credit: UEA

Families with deaf babies are being invited to help with a £1m Norfolk project looking to find better ways to support language development in children.

Norwich Castle Museum will play a key role as city scientists try to understand how to help with language development for deaf children born to hearing parents.

Researchers at the University of East Anglia say many deaf children born to hearing parents start school with poorer language skills and learning outcomes compared to other children.

The UEA team will work with deaf babies and toddlers to develop new ways of tracking the impact reduced access to language may have on cognitive development.

They hope the four-year project, funded by the Economic and Social Research Council, will help improve early support for deaf children and their families.

Lead researcher Dr Teodora Gliga, from UEA’s School of Psychology, said: “We want to better understand how access to language shapes early cognitive development.

“One child in every 1,000 is born deaf, and the vast majority of these children are born to hearing parents.

“Most hearing parents use a spoken language as their primary language, which is at least partially inaccessible to their deaf child.

"Deaf parents, however, use sign language, which is fully accessible to the child.

“Many deaf infants born to hearing parents will experience reduced access to the main language used by their family.

“And while many families choose for their children to have a cochlear implant, many deaf children still enter school with less developed language and learning outcomes compared to their hearing peers.

“We want to better understand the large variation in communicative development and school readiness of deaf children born to hearing parents.”

The research will be led by UEA in collaboration with Goldsmiths, University of London, and Birkbeck, University of London.

Norwich Castle will play a key role in the UEA research - Credit: Norwich Castle

As well as using the UEA’s Developmental Dynamics Lab, Norwich Castle Museum will be used to carry out tests in a ‘real-world’ setting for children using the galleries.

The team is looking for hearing families with deaf babies under one year old to take part in research. People can contact child.scientist@uea.ac.uk.