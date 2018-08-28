Search

Care home for young adult with learning disabilities holds dignity day

PUBLISHED: 13:05 03 February 2019 | UPDATED: 13:05 03 February 2019

Our Dignity Dignitree

Archant

A home for young adults with learning disabilities and mental health issues held a dignity day to help residents understand what the term means.

Cascade (Charlton House), in Drayton High Road, put on the event to celebrate Dignity Action Day on February 1.

Occupational therapist Brandy Powell said: “We started by discussing what dignity and respect mean to us all as individuals. We then enjoyed an afternoon tea (dignitea), where we completed various games relating to the theme of the day. This was followed by some hilarious, but thought provoking, role play scenarios. Then we all wrote, on a piece of card, what dignity and respect mean to us personally. We stuck these pride of place on our new dignity dignitree. Lastly we celebrated the success of our afternoon with a karaoke and dance party to Aretha Franklin’s Respect.

“We are helping our residents to fully explore these topics, ensuring they can interpret dignity and respect in their own personal way.”

Joshua with his certificate after taking part in our Triple D eventJoshua with his certificate after taking part in our Triple D event

Our residents working on their individual interpretations of what dignity and respect mean to them.Our residents working on their individual interpretations of what dignity and respect mean to them.

Sam putting his personalised meaning of Dignity & Respect on our Dignity DignitreeSam putting his personalised meaning of Dignity & Respect on our Dignity Dignitree

