Business drops off flower boxes to cheer up care and NHS staff

A flower wholesaler is hoping to bring a smile to the faces of dozens of health care staff and care home residents after delivering its stock to ensure it does not go to waste.

Flowervision, which is based at Francis Way, delivered up to 50 boxes of flowers across Norwich as it prepares to close up shop during the coronavirus pandemic.

The boxes were filled with different varieties of flowers including tulips, chrysanthemums, freesias and lilies.

Flowers were delivered to staff at the kidney clinic in Bowthorpe, NNUH and three Norse care homes including the Bowthorpe Care Village.

Darren Minns, who runs the flower wholesalers, said: “The whole industry has taken a big slump now we would have just had to put them in the bin, it would have been such a waste. The growers themselves are having a really hard time, it’s devastating for them.

“Let’s not let something so wonderful go to waste, we thought it was better they get enjoyed and fulfil their dream of putting a smile on someone’s face.”

He said it would not have been possible without the support of florists across East Anglia, with many across the flower industry taking a hit during the pandemic.