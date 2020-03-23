Search

‘I slept for the first time in a week’ - cheese business overwhelmed at customer kindness

PUBLISHED: 12:24 23 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:24 23 March 2020

Staff at the Cheese Shed, in Lenwade, have been left overwhelmed at the response to their plea to help sell stock at its warehouse. Picture: Chris Reeves

Staff at the Cheese Shed, in Lenwade, have been left overwhelmed at the response to their plea to help sell stock at its warehouse. Picture: Chris Reeves

A Norwich businessman says he can sleep at night after scores of customers turned up to buy up stock which was set to go to waste.

John Killett and Martin Mather, who run the Cheese Shed on the Shepherds Business Park on Norwich Road, Lenwade, opened their warehouse to the public this weekend to sell its stock.

Saturday, drew queues of up to 60 people, wanting to buy products including cheese, meats and pulses.

Read more: ‘Nothing can prepare you’ – stories from our brave NHS coronavirus frontline staff

Mr Killet said: “It was absolutely overwhelming. I was in the fridge so long I got chilblains. I slept last night for the first time in a week. We shifted the majority of the stock of what we would have had to put in the bin and people are eating it and enjoying it. We still have a long way to go but we feel a bit more positive.

“The good people of Norfolk have been tremendous.”

Read more: ‘It’s heartbreaking’ - Cheese business invites public in to ensure stock does not go to waste

One customer showed their gratitude by bringing the team bottles of Aspall to thank them for opening up to the public.

He thanked Pickerings Sausages for allowing the business to use its premises to cut products.

For all the latest information, join our Norfolk Coronavirus Updates Facebook page.

