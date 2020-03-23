‘I slept for the first time in a week’ - cheese business overwhelmed at customer kindness
PUBLISHED: 12:24 23 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:24 23 March 2020
A Norwich businessman says he can sleep at night after scores of customers turned up to buy up stock which was set to go to waste.
John Killett and Martin Mather, who run the Cheese Shed on the Shepherds Business Park on Norwich Road, Lenwade, opened their warehouse to the public this weekend to sell its stock.
Saturday, drew queues of up to 60 people, wanting to buy products including cheese, meats and pulses.
Mr Killet said: “It was absolutely overwhelming. I was in the fridge so long I got chilblains. I slept last night for the first time in a week. We shifted the majority of the stock of what we would have had to put in the bin and people are eating it and enjoying it. We still have a long way to go but we feel a bit more positive.
“The good people of Norfolk have been tremendous.”
One customer showed their gratitude by bringing the team bottles of Aspall to thank them for opening up to the public.
He thanked Pickerings Sausages for allowing the business to use its premises to cut products.
