Families with diabetic children learn and play together at special event

PUBLISHED: 18:20 18 November 2018

Gary Starman, Chair of the Norwich & District Diabetes Youth Group (Back row, centre) with some of the youngsters who have type 1 of the condition, and their parents. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Gary Starman, Chair of the Norwich & District Diabetes Youth Group (Back row, centre) with some of the youngsters who have type 1 of the condition, and their parents. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Archant

A special event was held in Norwich to bring together families who have children with type 1 diabetes.

Youngsters were able to play together and share their experiences of type 1 diabates at a special event at the UEA Sportspark. Picture: Neil DidsburyYoungsters were able to play together and share their experiences of type 1 diabates at a special event at the UEA Sportspark. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Families took part in a range of fun activities at the UEA Sportspark on Saturday, November 17, including gymnastics, Zorbing, climbing wall and a soft play area for babies and toddlers.

The event, which was attended by 130 people, also celebrated World Diabetes Day, which traditionally takes place every year on November 14.

Gary Starman, chairman of Norwich and District Diabetes Youth Group, who organised the free event, said: “The whole idea is children can meet other children and parents can meet other parents to see how they cope with diabetes themselves.  “Diabetes is a 24-hour condition, people don’t realise how much pressure parents have to control blood glucose.

“Children at school feel isolated. But when they come together and do an event like this, having a hypo seems normal because other kids are having a hypo.”

