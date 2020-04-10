Air traffic team use rainbow and Superman to show appreciation for key workers
PUBLISHED: 16:33 10 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:28 10 April 2020
Staff at Norwich Airport have looked to the skies for inspiration to raise the spirits of keyworkers during the coronavirus pandemic.
The team in air traffic control started at the end of March by putting up a rainbow in their tower which can be seen from the NDR.
The airport is still open to ensure key workers can catch flights to offshore oil rigs.
The identity of the control room’s very own superman is air controller Shane Preece.
Further smiles were raised this week when one of the team came dressed in as Superman and was able to show his appreciation for the air ambulance as it returned to base.
Adam Gillespie, from the air traffic control team, said: “We hope this will provide a bit of happiness for the situation we are in at the moment.
“I’m sure it will make people smile if they spot it.
“One of the controller’s randomly came into work wearing a superman costume. It has certainly provided us with some laughs.
“On his break the air ambulance flew back from a job so he went onto the balcony and showed his appreciation to the crew on board. They certainly enjoyed it.”
