Search

Advanced search

‘It’s remarkable I survived’ - Couple offer thanks after mystery health scare

PUBLISHED: 11:15 24 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:46 24 November 2018

Glenys Poole and her husband Brian Poole, from Northrepps. Mr Poole's life was saved by emergency workers. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Glenys Poole and her husband Brian Poole, from Northrepps. Mr Poole's life was saved by emergency workers. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Archant

Without the quick and caring actions of emergency and health services, pensioner Brian Poole believes he would not be alive today.

And now the 74-year-old from Northrepps, and his wife Glenys, want to thank everyone who helped him after he went into a fit while sat at home in the kitchen on November 3.

First responders and the ambulance service rushed to Mr Poole’s aid, and he was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, where he spent a week recovering while medics investigated what happened to him.

Mr Poole, a retired firefighter, said despite tests, they were still at a loss to explain what happened. He said: “The only explanation is that it was bacteria trapped in my brain, as there’s nothing to say it’s epilepsy. I’ve been left with no signs or symptoms. They said it’s remarkable I survived.”

Mrs Poole said: “The first responders, the hospital staff, they all did a fantastic job and we are so grateful.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Staff members slept on shift at failing care home where resident was told ‘move your butt’

Two Acres care home, in Taverham, Norwich. Photo: Google Street View

Drivers blast the ‘aggressive’ and ‘threatening’ tactics of private parking firms

Miller's Walk car park in Fakenham. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Body found in North Walsham believed to be that of missing man

A man's body was found in a field on the outskirts of North Walsham. Picture: David Bale

Eat, drink and be merry at new Norfolk Christmas Fayre at Norwich Cathedral

The new Norfolk Christmas Fayre will follow the traditional open evening and outdoor crib blessing at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Video Steak and lobster restaurant opens its doors in Norwich

Bourgee owners Mark Baumann and James Welling with a steak and lobster board Credit: Louisa Baldwin

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Road closed as car plunges into water-filled dyke

Water-filled dyke Well Creek runs alongside the A1122 at Outwell where a car left the road. Picture: Google

Video Swansea City v Norwich City: The Lowdown

Emi Buendia, Moritz Leitner and Teemu Pukki celebrate the win over Millwall in City's last game Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Three road works in two weeks to bring disruption to major route

Road works on the A1066 in South Lopham will see the road closed followed by traffic lights. Picture: Getty

Drivers blast the ‘aggressive’ and ‘threatening’ tactics of private parking firms

Miller's Walk car park in Fakenham. Picture: Matthew Usher.

‘They are becoming a nightmare ‘ - Shopkeepers concerned by mobility scooter ‘problem’

Sandy Read, 83, rides a mobility scooter because of several health issues. Picture: Joe Norton
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast