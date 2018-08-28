‘It’s remarkable I survived’ - Couple offer thanks after mystery health scare
PUBLISHED: 11:15 24 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:46 24 November 2018
Archant
Without the quick and caring actions of emergency and health services, pensioner Brian Poole believes he would not be alive today.
And now the 74-year-old from Northrepps, and his wife Glenys, want to thank everyone who helped him after he went into a fit while sat at home in the kitchen on November 3.
First responders and the ambulance service rushed to Mr Poole’s aid, and he was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, where he spent a week recovering while medics investigated what happened to him.
Mr Poole, a retired firefighter, said despite tests, they were still at a loss to explain what happened. He said: “The only explanation is that it was bacteria trapped in my brain, as there’s nothing to say it’s epilepsy. I’ve been left with no signs or symptoms. They said it’s remarkable I survived.”
Mrs Poole said: “The first responders, the hospital staff, they all did a fantastic job and we are so grateful.”