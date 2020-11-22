Search

New coronavirus test centre opens in King’s Lynn

PUBLISHED: 17:56 22 November 2020 | UPDATED: 17:56 22 November 2020

A new permanent Covid-19 test centre has been set up at Lynnsport. Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

A new coronavirus testing centre has opened in a Norfolk town.

A testing site has been introduced in King’s Lynn, after pleas were made by North West MP Jamie Wild.

The site, located at Alive Lynnsport, officially opened on Saturday, November 21, for walk-in tests.

Mr Wild, who visited the test centre yesterday [Saturday, November 21], tweeted a video expressing his “delight” that more tests will now be accessible for people in King’s Lynn.

In the video, he said: “Morning. I’m just out for a run and I’m here at Lynnsport and I’m delighted to see behind me the new local testing site getting ready to open.

“This is something I told the health secretary that we needed and I have since worked with NHS test and trace, with Norfolk’s Public Health Director and the borough council, to deliver this site so we have better access to tests locally.

“It’s open from 2pm today for walk-in tests. Let’s all continue to play are part and protect West Norfolk.”

The new setting site will now replace the mobile site which has been visiting the town twice a week.

Mr Wild said: “It’s important to get people tested as quickly as possible.

“The mobile sites that came twice a week were good but I didn’t think that was enough.

“We need to have a permanent test site for the number of people in the area.

“Hopefully this will make a significance different and ease people getting tested. That is incredibly important as we need to keep the rates under control.”

This comes as the Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that the country will go into a “strengthened” three tier system of local restrictions from December 2.

MORE: Tiered system of coronavirus restrictions to return when lockdown ends on December 2.

Mr Wild added: “I originally supported the tier system as an alternative to national restrictions, unfortunately we saw rates rise across the country which meant we had to going into a four-week national lockdown.

“I want Norfolk to come out under a lower tier, so we will all have to play our part over the next few weeks.

“We need to get as close to normality as we can, as soon as possible, and going back into a lower tier will help. Although there is financial support, this pre-Christmas peak is a crucial time of year for businesses to earn revenue.”

