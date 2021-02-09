Jabs carry on despite snow with third of eligible patients vaccinated
Those heading out for the vaccine faced a difficult walk or drive in one town as heavy snowfall led to slippery pavements and roads.
Despite the weather, the vaccination centre at North Walsham Community Centre on New Road, which opened for the first time on Saturday, was open again on Tuesday after temporary closure on Monday however the car park was quiet with no one left waiting in the cold.
It comes as the town's Birchwood Surgery confirmed it had vaccinated 3,035 people, 32pc of eligible patients.
Those whose vaccinations were cancelled yesterday are being urged to rebook using the 'manage your appointment' option at: https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination/book-coronavirus-vaccination/
An NHS spokesperson said: "We're urging people to wrap up warm and not to worry if they're a few minutes late as they'll still get their jab.
"All staff are there and the centre is back open as usual."
Officials have urged people with appointments not to turn up early as queuing can make social distancing difficult.
Those who are unable to make appointments due to adverse weather conditions should contact their GP surgery.
