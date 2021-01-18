News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press

Health

Store open despite positive Covid test at town centre Sainsbury's

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 1:12 PM January 18, 2021   
The Sainsbury's store in North Walsham. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Four members of staff are self-isolating following a positive COVID-19 test at North Walsham Sainsbury's. - Credit: Archant

A town centre branch of Sainsbury's remains open despite one of its staff members testing positive for Coronavirus.

Four members of staff at the North Walsham branch have been told to remain at home following the positive test.

A Sainsbury’s spokesperson said: “One colleague has tested positive at our North Walsham store and is self-isolating at home. Three colleagues are self-isolating as a precaution.

“Safety is our highest priority. We continue to have strict safety measures in place in all our stores, including additional cleaning and social distancing measures, as well as hand sanitiser stations, Perspex screens and PPE for all our colleagues.

"We continue to support Test and Trace and remain in close contact with them.”

