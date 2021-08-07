News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Historic hospital window and cross rescued and reused as garden features

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 4:39 PM August 7, 2021   
Friends chairman Keith Jarvis and ward sister Stella Mihalache with the new garden feature.

Friends chairman Keith Jarvis and ward sister Stella Mihalache with the new garden feature.

A 92-year-old hospital window and cross have been rescued and restored for use in its garden.

The items on a chapel built in 1929 at North Walsham Memorial Hospital were saved when the building was demolished earlier this year due to its deteriorating condition.

Now they have been mounted in a brick memorial in the hospital's garden as a reminder of its heritage and a talking point for staff and patients.

Records show the old chapel was built at a cost of £294 between 1929 and 1930, some six years after the hospital was opened in 1924.

The old chapel, built in 1929.

The old chapel, built in 1929.

Friends of North Walsham Memorial Hospital chairman, Keith Jarvis said: “We were initially concerned when the old chapel on the entrance road was earmarked for demolition, as it was the last remaining piece of the original hospital built in the 1920s.

You may also want to watch:

“But the authorities kindly saved the window and cross when we asked, and we are pleased to give them a new life in the garden which is currently getting a makeover thanks to volunteers.

“We hope people appreciate it as attractive feature which also reminds people about the site’s long and proud history of community care.”

He thanked tradesmen John Easton and Kelly Yaxley along with Daniels Aggregates and Travis Perkins’ North Walsham branch for donations of labour and building materials which reduced the cost of the project.

The Friends of North Walsham War Memorial Hospital committee.

The Friends of North Walsham War Memorial Hospital committee.

With their help, the garden memorial was funded and organised by the friend group, who use public donations to improve the quality of life for patients, staff and visitors at the hospital.

Previously, the friends have also funded bird feeders for the garden, where they have also supported the volunteer team with gardening materials and equipment.

In the last year the group raised £22,044 for the hospital, including a £10,000 donation from former town librarian Beryl Coston to fund equipment which the group is currently liaising with the NHS for.

Anyone interested in helping or joining the Friends of North Walsham Memorial Hospital should visit them on Facebook or on their website at: https://www.northwalshamhospitalfriends.org.uk/

