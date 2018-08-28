Search

Advanced search

Pamper and well-being day as part of White Ribbon campaign in Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 13:49 22 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:30 22 November 2018

Pamper and well-being day poster for White Ribbon. Picture: supplied by Hannah Halls

Pamper and well-being day poster for White Ribbon. Picture: supplied by Hannah Halls

Archant

A pamper and well-being day is being held as part of the White Ribbon campaign to help stamp out domestic abuse in Norfolk.

Domestic abuse charity Leeway launched this year’s campaign earlier this month.

The aim is to raise awareness of domestic abuse by creating a colourful ribbon which represents preventing and eliminating all forms of violence against women in Norfolk.

The event will be hosted at the scout hut in North Walsham by Hannah Halls and Alison Smith, who are the nurture team at Millfield Primary School in the town.

Hannah said: “We are trained domestic abuse champions and we feel very strongly about this campaign. If anyone from a small business would kindly give a bit of time to pamper others voluntarily we would love to hear from them. We are collecting for women’s refuge on the day. Invite to all.”

The event’s from 10.30am to 2.30pm on Wednesday, November 28.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video Fifth person stabbed in Norwich in two weeks

Police at the scene of a stabbing in Godric Place in Norwich. Picture Archant.

Mystery surrounds death of four foxes found laid nose to tail by road

The four foxes found dead at the side of the road in Brandon. Picture: Richard Kemp

Mother left ‘too scared to be at home’ after car having tyres slashed

Jasmin Barber and her husband were shocked when the police did not come out to reports of their vandalised cars. Photo: Jasmine Barber

Canaries legend says father is being ‘eaten alive by dementia’ as he accuses union boss of failing families

Chris Sutton. Photo: C1 Photography

Video Everything you need to know ahead of Norwich Traditional Christmas Market

Christmas Market Credit: Getty Images

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video Fifth person stabbed in Norwich in two weeks

Police at the scene of a stabbing in Godric Place in Norwich. Picture Archant.

Mother left ‘too scared to be at home’ after car having tyres slashed

Jasmin Barber and her husband were shocked when the police did not come out to reports of their vandalised cars. Photo: Jasmine Barber

Video You can now get takeaway Christmas dinners in Norwich

Matthew Kemp, owner of Urban Munch Credit: Louisa Baldwin

‘It wasn’t me’ - Les Dennis denies being responsible for Norwich graffiti

Les Dennis graffiti on the side of a building in Fishergate in Norwich. Picture Amber Clarke.

Mystery surrounds death of four foxes found laid nose to tail by road

The four foxes found dead at the side of the road in Brandon. Picture: Richard Kemp
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Rain

Rain

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast