Pamper and well-being day as part of White Ribbon campaign in Norfolk

Pamper and well-being day poster for White Ribbon. Picture: supplied by Hannah Halls Archant

A pamper and well-being day is being held as part of the White Ribbon campaign to help stamp out domestic abuse in Norfolk.

Domestic abuse charity Leeway launched this year’s campaign earlier this month.

The aim is to raise awareness of domestic abuse by creating a colourful ribbon which represents preventing and eliminating all forms of violence against women in Norfolk.

The event will be hosted at the scout hut in North Walsham by Hannah Halls and Alison Smith, who are the nurture team at Millfield Primary School in the town.

Hannah said: “We are trained domestic abuse champions and we feel very strongly about this campaign. If anyone from a small business would kindly give a bit of time to pamper others voluntarily we would love to hear from them. We are collecting for women’s refuge on the day. Invite to all.”

The event’s from 10.30am to 2.30pm on Wednesday, November 28.