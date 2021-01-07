GP surgery urges patience ahead of Covid vaccine arrival

Published: 4:52 PM January 7, 2021

A GP surgery has urged people to be patient ahead of coronavirus vaccinations beginning in the town on Monday.

Birchwood Surgery in North Walsham is expecting its first vaccine delivery on January 11, but it has urged patients not to attempt to phone the surgery as staff will be contacting patients to book appointments in an order specified by NHS England.

Appointments for Birchwood patients are set to be hosted at Rossi's Leisure Centre in North Walsham.

In a statement posted this morning, the surgery said: "We are pleased to announce that we should be receiving our first deliveries of Covid-19 vaccinations during the week commencing January 11, all subject to agreement and confirmation from NHS England.

"As soon as we have a firm delivery date we will start to contact patients to book them in for appointments. Please do not ring us.

"We are dedicated to making these vaccinations available as quickly as possible. We hope you will work with us regarding this even if it means having to cancel other appointments at short notice to gather together our vaccination team."







