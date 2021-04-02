'Blistering' - Matt Hancock's video praising North Norfolk
- Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire
The people of North Norfolk have been praised by the health secretary in an Easter message as more than three in five people in the district have now been vaccinated.
Matt Hancock, in a minute-long video, issued the message especially to the North Norfolk community which has one of the highest vaccination rates in the country.
In the latest figures for Norfolk and Waveney, more than 53,000 people have had their second dose of the coronavirus vaccine.
NHS England data shows 21,726 follow-up injections were administered in the week to March 28.
In Norfolk and Waveney 65pc of adults have received their first dose, compared to 57pc in England, and 6.3pc have had a second dose.
In the video Mr Hancock said: "I want to thank everybody across North Norfolk for the work you have been doing in delivering on vaccines and particularly I have called out North Norfolk because you have one of the highest vaccination rates in the country. More than three out of every five people in North Norfolk have now been vaccinated. It's absolutely brilliant, going at blistering pace."
The health secretary thanked the NHS, district and county councils, volunteers and North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker for their part in the vaccination process.
People have this week been urged to accept invitations for second doses, even if they experienced side-effects from the first.
