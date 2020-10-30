Big gap between Norfolk’s best and worst Covid areas

Public Health England figures show North Norfolk has the third lowest rate of coronavirus in England. Picture: Stuart Anderson Archant

South Norfolk and North Norfolk have some of the lowest number of coronavirus cases in England, the latest figures have revealed.

Public Health England figures show the two authorities rank in the bottom 10 places across the country for infection rates for the seven days up to October 25.

North Norfolk has the third lowest number of Covid-19 cases in England, with an infection rate of 36.24 per 100,000 people, while South Norfolk ranks seventh with 46.86.

The number of coronavirus cases in North Norfolk is not much higher than Torridge in North Devon, which has the lowest rate in England with 33.67 per 100,000 people.

Elsewhere, the rate of infection in Norwich has fallen for a second consecutive day to 105.3 cases per 100,000 people in the seven days up to October 25, down from 110.3 yesterday.

Breckland has also seen a dip in the infection rate to 167.9 per 100,000 people for the seven days up to October 25, a drop from yesterday’s record figure of 172.2.

The area’s rate has surged from the previous week’s figure of 59.3 due to an outbreak of 175 coronavirus cases at Cranswick Country Foods in Watton.

In Great Yarmouth, however, the number of cases has hit a new high for a third day in a row with 141.9 cases per 100,000 people for the seven days up to October 25.

For the seven days up to October 18, the infection rate was 107.7 per 100,000 people in the coastal town.

Coronavirus outbreak at Cranswick factory in Watton. Watton High street. Pictures: ARCHANT Coronavirus outbreak at Cranswick factory in Watton. Watton High street. Pictures: ARCHANT

In Broadland, the infection rate is 70.3 per 100,000 people for the seven days up to October 25 which is an increase from 47.4 the seven days up to October 18.

The number of cases has also increased in a week in King’s Lynn and West Norfolk which has reported 57.5 cases per

100,000 people for the seven days up to October 25 compared to 33 last week.

In Suffolk, East Suffolk has a rate of 59.3 for the seven days up to October 25, compared to Mid Suffolk’s 52.9.