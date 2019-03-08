Search

North Norfolk cancer volunteers recognised with Macmillan award

PUBLISHED: 17:16 22 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:21 22 May 2019

A team of north Norfolk volunteers who support those battling with cancer have been recognised for their efforts. Photo: Macmillan

Macmillan

A team of north Norfolk volunteers who support those battling with cancer have been recognised for their efforts.

The north Norfolk Macmillan Neighbours have been chosen as service team of the year in the Macmillan Cancer Support annual volunteer awards, and will be presented with the regional award at the National Gardening Scheme's Walcott House in Norfolk during volunteer's week.

The award covers the south and east regions and has been given in recognition of the team's passion for supporting people with cancer in their community.

The award is described as being given to volunteers who have demonstrated determination to go above and beyond their role to improve the lives of people living with cancer.

Macmillan Neighbour Diane Evans said: "Our team of very dedicated volunteers here in north Norfolk were delighted to win the service team of the year award.

"We all love what we do and are very proud to be Macmillan Neighbours.

"We have all made many new friends while volunteering and have had a lot of fun too.

"Sometimes it is quite emotional helping people with cancer, especially when they have just been diagnosed but we hope that the service we offer with our drop-in centres and our telephone line provide a safety net for people at a very difficult time in their lives.

"We could not do any of it without the support of Macmillan and the very generous people who donate so willingly to the charity."

Emma Frost, Macmillan engagement and volunteering manager for the east of England said: "The Macmillan volunteer awards are an annual opportunity to show our appreciation and celebrate the amazing achievements of our volunteers who go above and beyond in their tireless commitment to making a difference to people lives.

"Congratulations to the Macmillan Neighbours for their well-deserved win and a huge thank you to all our amazing volunteers across Norfolk for their time, care and expertise.

"Macmillan was set up by a volunteer over 100 years ago, and our volunteers are crucial in helping us to ensure that everyone with cancer can live life as fully as they can. We couldn't be there for people living with cancer without you."

The Macmillan Neighbours help in a variety of ways, offering practical and emotional support.

The team are often the first point of contact for people with cancer in their community and help to signposting to local support services.

The Neighbours also fundraise through raffles, bake sales and coffee mornings and represent the charity at local events.

To find out more about volunteering with Macmillan, visit their website, email volunteering@macmillan.org.uk or call 0300 1000 200.

