Eastern Daily Press > News > Health

Have your say - should north Norfolk be able to ease restrictions sooner?

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 12:24 PM February 25, 2021   
The people of North Walsham have had their say on the government's restriction ending road map.

North Walsham town centre. - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

With fewer than three cases in some towns, north Norfolk has some of the lowest infection rates in the country. So does the government's national road map to ending restrictions work for residents?

Have your say in the poll below.

North Walsham, Holt, Wells, Fakenham and Sheringham all reported fewer than three cases of COVID-19 in the latest government figures.

Sheringham town centre. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Sheringham town centre. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

Villages near North Walsham - Mundesley, Trunch and Bacton - have reported three cases between them.

Exact figures are not given once an area's infection rate drops below three, in order to protect individual identities.

You may also want to watch:

Stalham and Sea Palling currently have the area's highest infection rate with eight cases, followed by Cromer, which currently has seven.

North Walsham's Birchwood Surgery has already vaccinated more than 32% of eligible patents with their first jab, with almost 300,000 across Norfolk receiving their first dose as of February 14.

The vaccine centre at North Walsham Community Centre reopened today despite heavy snow.

The vaccine centre at North Walsham Community Centre. - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

It comes after North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker said a "religious" observation of lockdown rules had led to the area's low number of cases, but urged people not to get complacent.

He said: ""The reason it is lower here is that we have a demographic of people who follow the guidance and the rules.

"My constituents have diligently and painstakingly followed the rules to protect themselves and others. 

"Now is not the time to be complacent at all.

"The first step along the way is getting our children safely back to school, which we've outlined will be the beginning of March."

He added that the area's geographical make up also gave it an edge in restricting the spread: "We have wide open spaces and lots of fresh air, where it's easier to create distance and not spread the virus.

"There are not as many people passing through on the way to somewhere else, which helps."

Healthcare cure concept with a hand in blue medical gloves holding Coronavirus, Covid 19 virus, vaccine

The COVID-19 vaccines work by mimicking the infection, tricking the body to believe you’ve got the infection so you then produce antibodies - Credit: Adobe Stock

Shoppers in North Walsham town centre on Tuesday said they wanted the government to be cautious in easing lockdown, but were glad to have an idea of when it was ending.

Anne Hacon who was out doing some essential shopping in the town, said: "I'm relieved we know when it's going to be lifted for good but I'm also glad they're taking their time."

Quiet streets during the Coronavirus lockdown in Fakenham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Quiet streets during the Coronavirus lockdown in Fakenham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020


