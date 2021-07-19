News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
New mobile cancer care service opens

Daniel Moxon

Published: 12:39 PM July 19, 2021   
A new mobile cancer care unit has opened at Cromer Hospital.

A new mobile cancer care service has opened to serve those in north Norfolk who cannot travel for the current care on offer.

A satellite service of the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital's acute oncology and haematology service has begun at Cromer and District Hospital.

It currently runs three days per week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9am-5pm, but will expand to Monday-Friday coverage when a new Macmillan Centre in north Norfolk opens.

Run by nurses and specialists, the service can carry out blood tests, central line flushes, dressings and care of catheters, drains and stomas.

I can also carry out assessments, symptom management and treat recognised cancer complications.

The nursing team said: "For some patients, the Norwich AOS is too far to travel and that some patients may opt to stay at home and suffer with their symptoms.

"We hope we reach out to more cancer patients in the Cromer area with this service."

