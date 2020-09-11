Mother to thank doctors who care for diabetic son with skydive
PUBLISHED: 08:38 11 September 2020 | UPDATED: 08:44 11 September 2020
A mother will make a leap of faith to thank doctors who cared for her young son after his diabetes diagnosis.
Jodie Miller from North Lopham, near Diss, is attempting to raise £1,000 for Diabetes UK prior to taking on a skydive at Ellough Airfield.
The 27-year-old’s five-year-old son, Mason, suffers with type 1 diabetes, meaning his body does not produce enough insulin and he must receive four injections per day.
Having already amassed almost £750 in donations, the mother-of-two will show her appreciation for staff at West Suffolk Hospital once she has reached her fundraising goal.
“When Mason was diagnosed I was all over the place,” said Miss Miller. “In a way I felt like I’d been pushed out of a plane - and now I’m choosing to do it!
“Without the hospital’s diabetes team I would not be able to look after Mason properly. It feels like they are a part of my family, in the sense they are always there for us.”
