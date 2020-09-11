Mother to thank doctors who care for diabetic son with skydive

Jodie Miller from North Lopham, near Diss, is skydiving to thank staff at West Suffolk Hospital who have cared for her son, Mason, who has type 1 diabetes. Picture: Jodie Miller Archant

A mother will make a leap of faith to thank doctors who cared for her young son after his diabetes diagnosis.

Jodie Miller from North Lopham, near Diss, is attempting to raise £1,000 for Diabetes UK prior to taking on a skydive at Ellough Airfield.

The 27-year-old’s five-year-old son, Mason, suffers with type 1 diabetes, meaning his body does not produce enough insulin and he must receive four injections per day.

Having already amassed almost £750 in donations, the mother-of-two will show her appreciation for staff at West Suffolk Hospital once she has reached her fundraising goal.

“When Mason was diagnosed I was all over the place,” said Miss Miller. “In a way I felt like I’d been pushed out of a plane - and now I’m choosing to do it!

“Without the hospital’s diabetes team I would not be able to look after Mason properly. It feels like they are a part of my family, in the sense they are always there for us.”