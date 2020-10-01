North and South Norfolk see rising coronavirus rates, figures reveal

A member of staff collects a completed test kit from a visitor at Covid-19 testing centre. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Coronavirus cases have risen in both North and South Norfolk and in the past seven days, according to the latest figures.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The figures, from Public Health England data for the seven days to September 27, show the number of Covid-19 cases have risen four of the eight local authorities covering Norfolk and Waveney.

However the half of authorities areas record slight falls in overall rates compared with the previous seven days, and the latest figures show the region still has amongst the lowest infection rates in the country.

MORE: Norfolk hospitals record first coronavirus deaths for six weeks

Coronavirus test swabs. Picture: PA Images Coronavirus test swabs. Picture: PA Images

Areas that saw rates rising include South Norfolk where there were 14.9 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days, compared to 9.3 in the previous week - the seven days up to September 18.

In North Norfolk the rate had risen to 6.9 cases per 100,000, compared with just one - the lowest in England - the previous week.

Both rural areas with small scattered populations still have overall rates that are amongst the lowest in the country.

Great Yarmouth continues to sewe the biggest increases in infection rates in Norfolk. The area recorded 49.3 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days, compared to 22.1 in the previous seven days.

In Norwich the rate fell to 12.8 new cases in the seven days to September 25 compared to 16.4 the previous week.

Broadland saw half the number of the previous week, falling from 9.9 new cases to 4.6, while Breckland and King’s Lynn and West Norfolk also fell.

East Suffolk recorded another increase with eight new cases per 100,000 of population.

MORE: Norfolk scientists beat 100 countries as they map coronavirus spread

In comparison, the number of new cases in England over the seven days up to September 27 has risen to 58 per 100,000 compared to 46.7 in the previous week.

Burnley continues to have the highest rate in England, with 302 new cases recorded in the seven days to September 28 - the equivalent of 339.6 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up sharply from 219.3 per 100,000 in the seven days to September 21.

Liverpool has the second highest rate, up from 215.2 to 278.5, with 1,387 new cases.