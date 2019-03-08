Search

Care staff recognised at annual awards

PUBLISHED: 10:24 18 October 2019

Paul Coleman (centre) was presented with an award for Values in Action at the Norse Care Awards 2019 Picture: Steve Adams

Paul Coleman (centre) was presented with an award for Values in Action at the Norse Care Awards 2019 Picture: Steve Adams

Exceptional performances from staff at NorseCare have been recognised at its annual awards ceremony.

More than 300 care staff and representatives from NorseCare gathered at the Open venue in Norwich on Friday, October 4 to celebrate its annual awards ceremony.

Finalists and winners in eight categories were announced on the night, and Karen Knight, managing director at NorseCare, who presented the awards with representatives from NorseCare suppliers, congratulated the staff and spoke of her pride on the night.

"Tonight is a wonderful opportunity to recognise the outstanding care and support that our fantastic staff give to the people who live with us.

"Every year, I am more and more proud of the stories thatare shared at this event. It's lovely to celebrate our finalists and winners and a great opportunity to recognise everyone's continued hard work and commitment."

Paul Coleman, winner of the Values in Action award for his work at Harker House residential care home in Long Stratton, expressed his delight: "I am totally over the moon! Being a winner sums up the last year I have had with NorseCare, it means so much to me and I am so thankful to be able to work for such an amazing company and group of people."

The awards come at a time when NorseCare is also celebrating national recognition, having been shortlisted at the Laing Buisson Awards, the Care Home Professional Leaders in Care awards and the National Dementia Care Awards.

Winners at the NorseCare Awards 2019 were as follows:

Care and Support Workers of the Year: Kim Groom, Oakes Court housing with care scheme, Downham Market; Kelly Marshall, Lydia Eva Court care home, Gorleston; Dawn Taylor, Lisbon Court housing with care scheme, King's Lynn.

Team Leader of the Year: Tracey Taylor, Beauchamp House care home, Chedgrave

Support Worker of the Year: Theresa Davies, Mayflower Court care home, Norwich

Newcomer of the Year: Lauren Nelson-Thorne, Linden Court care home, Watton

Management Team of the Year: Joanne Bolton and Matthew Anthony-Knell, Westfields care home, Swaffham

Community Engagement of the Year: Rhonda Dunthorne and Kelly Potter, Harriet Court housing with care scheme, Norwich

Values in Action Award: Paul Coleman, Harker House care home, Long Stratton

Team of the Year: Laburnum Grove housing with care scheme, Thetford.

